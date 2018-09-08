Mekong too strong at Haydock

Mekong (Right) ridden by Ryan Moore wins at Haydock

A review of the rest of the action on the 32Red Sprint Cup card at Haydock as Mekong and Here Comes When recorded easy victories.

Mekong records easy success

Mekong ploughed through the mud to land a facile success in the Read Luke Morris Blog At Unibet Handicap at Haydock.

Persistent rain meant conditions were testing on Merseyside, but that proved no problem to the Sir Michael Stoute-trained son of Frankel in the £100,000 contest.

Held up off the pace set by Natural History, Mekong (9/4 favourite) cruised into contention two furlongs out before pulling away to score by seven lengths from that rival in the hands of Ryan Moore. Elegiac was eight lengths away in third.

"He went through the ground. That was a big advantage," said Stoute.

"He's a promising staying horse. He's been progressing of late."

Stoute is no hurry to make plans for the three-year-old colt.

"Lets see how he takes this, because he's had two races in 14 days," he said.

Here Comes When ploughs through the mud

Here Comes When relished the heavy ground to end a 13-month lean spell in the Unibet Mile.

The Andrew Balding-trained eight-year-old last tasted success when lowering Ribchester's colours in similar conditions in the Group One Sussex Stakes in August last year, and returned to form with another admirable display.

Regal Reality made the running, but gave way at the business end where Here Comes When (3/1) was delivered by Oisin Murphy to grab the race and go on to win by a length from Circus Couture.

Regal Reality was a length and a half away in third place.

The winning trainer's wife, Anna-Lisa Balding, said: "He's a superstar and he's loved by everybody at home. We're so thrilled.

"The great thing about ground like this is that it's a hindrance to the others.

"We all know that and everyone else knows that. It's not rocket science and it's great for the Hays (owners) who are great supporters of ours."

Murphy said: "He relishes that ground. Obviously he won a Sussex Stakes in 2017 on this sort of ground, so I fancied him.

"He's a legend. He's a very ease ride and very tough."