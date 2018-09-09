Enable team delighted with win

Frankie Dettori riding Enable wins The 188Bet September Stakes at Kempton Park

Enable is reported to be in fine fettle the morning after her foot-perfect return to action at Kempton.

Having been sidelined for much of the campaign with a knee injury, the John Gosden-trained four-year-old made her first start since landing last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe a winning one in Saturday's Group Three September Stakes.

The daughter of Nathaniel, who also won the English, Irish and Yorkshire Oaks last season, as well as the King George, is now a top priced 7-4 favourite to successfully defend her Arc crown on October 7.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah, said: "She is good this morning and there are no problems.

"She was in very good form going into the race and we always hoped she would produce a good performance.

"The way she did it was very pleasing. I think everything about it was good and I don't think you could have asked for any more in how the race worked out.

"She good into a good rhythm, and although she was a little bit fresh, she settled really well, and she quickened well when asked. The runner-up (Crystal Ocean) is a very solid horse.

"The Arc is a huge race and she will have to bring her A-game, but that was a very good start to her year, if a somewhat belated one.

"It was great to see her do what she did yesterday."