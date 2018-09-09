London Town destroys Korea Cup rivals

Forest Ranger

British and Irish raiders Forest Ranger and Riven Light both finished down the field as last year's winner London Town destroyed his rivals in the Keeneland Korea Cup in Seoul.

Tony Hamilton made the long trip east to partner Forest Ranger for his boss Richard Fahey, while Willie Mullins called upon local jockey Jo Sung Gon to ride Riven Light.

The latter was prominent in the betting for a local Grade One contest worth over £700,000 following his fine weight-carrying victory in the BMW Mile at the Galway Festival in July.

But after being settled in midfield early on, he steadily dropped back and ultimately finished a tailed off last of 14 runners.

Forest Ranger made a smart start and was positioned in third for much of the nine-furlong contest.

He was still third rounding the home turn and stuck to his guns admirably on his way to finishing an honourable fifth.

London Town, trained by Kazuya Makita and ridden by Yasunari Iwata, broke the track record he set when winning the same race last year, this time coming home 15 lengths clear of his nearest rival.