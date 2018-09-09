Ground key to Harry Angel Ascot bid

Harry Angel

Clive Cox remains keen on a tilt at the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot with Harry Angel - provided conditions are in his favour.

The son of Dark Angel made his first appearance since sustaining a leg injury in the starting stalls ahead of the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot when defending his crown in the Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday.

After a smart start the four-year-old was soon dictating affairs in front, but faded into sixth place in a six-furlong contest run in heavy ground.

Plans remain fluid for Cox's stable star, but a return to Ascot - where he is yet to taste victory after five previous starts - is under consideration.

"He is fine this morning and he has come out of the race well. He was just a little bit fresh early on," said the Lambourn handler.

"The ground was heavy, but in comparison to last year, the Sprint Cup was the fifth race run on it compared to the third.

"It just made it a little bit more difficult but it was the same for all of them. It just appeared to rain at Haydock more than anywhere else.

"He clearly found the last half-furlong a long way, but I'm delighted with how he has come out of the race.

"The Champions Sprint (October 20) would be attractive if we get a drier time in the run-up to it. That is the most logical target.

"First and foremost I am very pleased with how he has come out of the race and fair play to James Fanshawe and The Tin Man."