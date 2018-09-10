Chain Of Daisies heading to Yarmouth

Chain of Daisies in winning action at Newmarket

Henry Candy will ready Chain Of Daisies for a shot at the EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes at Yarmouth on September 19.

Having opened her account for the campaign in a Listed contest at Salisbury last time out, the six-year-old daughter of Rail Link will bid for a second successive victory at the same level in the 10-furlong prize.

The Kingston Warren handler said: "She is just taking a bit of time between her races now she is getting on in years.

"She is going to go to Yarmouth in the middle of this month for the John Musker, which is another Listed event.

"She was fantastic at Salisbury last time and she is very good on her day.

"There is the Pride Stakes for her at Newmarket, which she won last year, after this, but that will depend on the ground as she is completely ground dependent."