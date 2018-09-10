Confiding heading to Newbury test

Martyn Meade, trainer of Confiding

Confiding could be given the chance to make it third time lucky in Pattern race company in the Worthington's Stakes at Newbury next month.

The seven-furlong Group Three prize, better known as the Horris Hill, is under consideration for the Martyn Meade-trained son of Iffraaj who has finished third in both the Vintage and Solario Stakes since making a winning debut at the Berkshire track in June.

Freddie Meade, son and assistant trainer, said: "We thought after last time he would benefit from a bit more time to grow into himself as he is still a big, rangy horse.

"He will possibly have one more run and it could be the Horris Hill later on in October, then, all being well, come back for a Guineas trial next year.

"That would be the plan after he has had another winter on his back and go from there. We do still hold a lot of faith in the horse.

"In hindsight, maybe Goodwood didn't suit him that well. He didn't really handle the track and he was quite green that day and I think we bumped into a couple of nice horses at Sandown.

"I think with another winter on his back, he will be a different horse next season."