Confiding heading to Newbury test
Last Updated: 10/09/18 11:27am
Confiding could be given the chance to make it third time lucky in Pattern race company in the Worthington's Stakes at Newbury next month.
The seven-furlong Group Three prize, better known as the Horris Hill, is under consideration for the Martyn Meade-trained son of Iffraaj who has finished third in both the Vintage and Solario Stakes since making a winning debut at the Berkshire track in June.
Freddie Meade, son and assistant trainer, said: "We thought after last time he would benefit from a bit more time to grow into himself as he is still a big, rangy horse.
"He will possibly have one more run and it could be the Horris Hill later on in October, then, all being well, come back for a Guineas trial next year.
"That would be the plan after he has had another winter on his back and go from there. We do still hold a lot of faith in the horse.
"In hindsight, maybe Goodwood didn't suit him that well. He didn't really handle the track and he was quite green that day and I think we bumped into a couple of nice horses at Sandown.
"I think with another winter on his back, he will be a different horse next season."