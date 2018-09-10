Freddy Head delays decision over Anodor plan

Freddy Head - yet to finalise plans for rising star

Freddy Head will wait to see how Anodor is over the next couple of weeks before deciding whether to step him up to Group One company in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere over a mile at ParisLongchamp on October 7.

The son of Anodin took his 100 per cent record to two with an all-the-way victory over the course and distance in the Group Three Prix des Chenes on Sunday.

Head admits the Lagardere is the logical next step, but he does want to over-race Anodor this term as he sees him as an exciting prospect for 2019.

"I like him a lot. He was very well this morning. He's fine," said the Chantilly trainer.

"The obvious race is the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc day. We'll see. If he comes out of the race well, we will go for that.

"I don't want him to have too hard a race this year. He's a backward colt and I know he will improve.

"I think he'll be a good horse next year."