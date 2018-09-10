Pretty Pollyanna to miss Moyglare Stud Stakes

Pretty Pollyanna is clear of her Newmarket rivals

Pretty Pollyanna will bypass an outing in Sunday's Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh in favour of tackling the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket later this month.

The Michael Bell-trained juvenile had been expected to step up to seven furlongs for the Group One contest on day two of Irish Champions Weekend following victories in the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes and Prix Morny on her last two starts.

However, ground concerns have prompted connections to abandon the idea of running in Ireland, with Newmarket's six-furlong Group One on September 29 the new target.

Joint-owner Tim Gredley said: "The plan is to keep her for the Cheveley Park. It was going to be a little bit complicated getting her out to Ireland and they had a lot of rain on Saturday morning.

"We were really keen to have a go at the Moyglare and try seven furlongs, as we are pretty sure she will stay over seven and a mile.

"The travelling can take a lot out of them and if we went out there and were unlucky with the ground, it puts you on the back foot straight away.

"The Cheveley Park is on our own door step so we don't have to do as much travelling and it makes a lot more sense for the welfare of the horse.

"If it all goes well in the Cheveley Park, she is entered in the Fillies' Mile so she could have a go at that.

"She has come out of her last race really well and Michael Bell is happy with her.

"She had a bit of battle in the last half a furlong, but she was comfortably on top against a five-furlong specialist (Signora Cabello). The nice thing is we know we have a talented filly.

"We would have been confident going to the Moyglare, but just for the welfare of the horse, we think it is better to be patient."