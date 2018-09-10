Too Darn Hot in Champagne Stakes frame

Too Darn Hot and Frankie Dettori win The 188Bet Solario Stakes

Investec Derby favourite Too Darn Hot features among a list of 17 horses left in at the confirmation stage for the Howcroft Industrial Supplies Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday.

The impeccably-bred son of Dubawi confirmed the impression of his seven-length debut success at Sandown with a four-length romp in the Solario Stakes back at the Esher track two weeks ago.

Mark Johnston has left in his emphatic Vintage Stakes scorer Dark Vision, plus Marie's Diamond and Victory Command.

Charlie Appleby can call on Quorto, who looked a smart prospect when winning the Superlative Stakes, while Charles Hills is represented by Phoenix Of Spain, a good winner of last month's Acomb Stakes at York.

Aidan O'Brien is responsible for six of the five-day entries - Broome, Cape Of Good Hope, Cardini, Mohawk, The Irish Rover and Van Beethoven.

Joseph O'Brien's No Needs Never and Fozzy Stack's Wargrave take the number of Irish-trained entries to eight.

Bye Bye Hong Kong (Andrew Balding), Jonah Jones (Tom Dascombe) and Louis Treize (Richard Spencer) make up the list.