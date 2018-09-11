Blue Point ruled out of Flying Five

Blue Point ridden by William Buick

Royal Ascot winner Blue Point has been ruled out of Sunday's Derrinstown Stud Flying Five at the Curragh due to a dirty scope.

Charlie Appleby's speedster finished third in the Nunthorpe last time out and was being prepared for the new Group One.

However, his attentions will now be switched to Ascot's Champions Day instead.

Appleby told www.godolphin.com: "He scoped dirty, which is unfortunate, but we look ahead now to British Champions Day at Ascot (on October 20), where he has an entry in the Group One Sprint, over six furlongs."

While Blue Point misses out, there are still 12 horses in contention for the prize, including four for Aidan O'Brien in Battle Of Jericho, Sioux Nation, St Patrick's Day and Different League.

Darren Bunyan's Hit The Bid is also in the mix along with fellow home-trained hopes in Gorane, Now You're Talking and Son Of Rest.

Four British-trained entries make up the field, with Karl Burke's Havana Grey having landed the Sapphire Stakes over the course and distance back in July.

Caspian Prince was second that day and is in the line up again with Julie Camacho's Judicial and David Griffiths' popular veteran Take Cover.