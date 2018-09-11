Order Of St George retired

Order of St George

Order Of St George has been retired and will stand as a National Hunt stallion in 2019.

The six-year-old won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 2016 and also counted two Irish St Leger wins among the 13 victories he scored in 25 career starts.

As well as having the stamina to win Group One races over two and a half miles, he also had the pace to finish third and fourth in the last two Prix de l'Arc de Triomphes.

In the 2016 renewal, he was part of a famous one-two-three for trainer Aidan O'Brien, when Found beat Highland Reel with Order Of St George in third.

The son of Galileo has not run since finishing fourth in this year's Gold Cup and Coolmore's Richard Henry confirmed Order Of St George will now bow out.

He said: "He has been retired and will stand as a National Hunt stallion for Coolmore in 2019."

Order Of St George retires having banked almost £2 million in win and place prize money.