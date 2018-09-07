Catalans v St Helens: Saints tasked with raising standards

Justin Holbrook is looking for a reaction from his side in Perpignan

Justin Holbrook has tasked his side with raising their standards when they meet Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Last Friday night, Wigan forced St Helens to put the League Leaders' Shield champagne on ice after condemning them to a 30-10 loss and a second successive home Super 8s defeat.

Catalans Dragons vs St Helens Live on

Catalans, familiar recent opponents of Saints, will be making their first appearance on home soil since their Challenge Cup final victory and the visiting head coach believes that the home side will be focused.

"Catalans have probably finished their celebrations by now and we are going to play them at their first game at home since they won the Cup," Holbrook told the club's official website.

"They will want to show the home fans how good they have been playing and therefore it is up to us to raise our standards to be ready for that."

Saints' own hopes of a Challenge Cup triumph at Wembley Stadium were halted by the Dragons.

Steve McNamara's team produced a sensational performance to bring about their 35-16 semi-final victory and it remains fresh in Holbrook's mind.

"We saw just how well they could play in the semi-final and they then backed that up in the final too," noted the 42-year-old.

"When they get it right they are a dangerous side. We have to play better and combat that."

St Helens will be without Ryan Morgan for the trip to Perpignan after he suffered a head knock against Wigan.

Aaron Smith comes into the side for Morgan and that's the only change from the squad that lost last week at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Catalans Dragons welcome back a key trio for this encounter in the form of Jason Baitieri, Michael McIlorum and Mika Simon.

This Super 8s match will be the fourth game played between the two teams this calendar year.

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Lucas Albert, Jason Baitieri, Greg Bird, Julian Bousquet, Remi Casty, Alrix Da Costa, Josh Drinkwater, Vincent Duport, Kenny Edwards, Tony Gigot, Mickael Goudemand, Benjamin Jullien, Samisoni Langi, David Mead, Michael McIlorum, Sam Moa, Mikael Simon, Lewis Tierney, Brayden Wiliame.

St Helens 19-man squad: Kyle Amor, Jack Ashworth, Ben Barba, Matty Costello, Luke Douglas, Theo Fages, Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Mark Percival, Danny Richardson, James Roby, Aaron Smith, Zeb Taia, Luke Thompson, Jon Wilkin.