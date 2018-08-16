Super League Super 8s Preview: Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Former Parramatta Eels star Suaia Matagi is set for his Hudderfield Giants bow

Huddersfield Giants play host to Hull FC on Friday night in the second round of this season's Super 8s.

Fifth-placed Huddersfield will have the losers of the game between Castleford and Warrington in their sights as they aim to keep alive their slender top-four hopes at the expense of struggling Hull at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Giants enter the clash on the back of their 16-12 victory over St Helens in their opener last weekend while Hull will be looking to bounce back from their 31-13 mauling at the hands of Wakefield.

The victory over Super League's dominant side this season was Huddersfield's 10th victory in their last 11 games while Hull are now riding a run of five consecutive defeats.

0:50 Huddersfield beat St Helens in their first Super 8s outing Huddersfield beat St Helens in their first Super 8s outing

"We didn't play our best footy, particularly from an attack point of view," Giants boss Simon Woolford told the Huddersfield Daily Examiner following their victory over St Helens.

"Full credit to the guys for the way they were able to find an extra gear. That win was based on pure effort and want to win.

"Teams without character don't win those games so to be able to grind out a win like that is very pleasing and it is only going to give us a bit more belief.

2:15 Hull FC's loss at the hands of Wakefield was their fifth consecutive defeat Hull FC's loss at the hands of Wakefield was their fifth consecutive defeat

"We haven't set a goal of top four, we've set ourselves a goal of winning our first three games and this was the first."

Woolford is also determined not to underestimate Lee Radford's under-fire side.

"They are going through what we went through earlier this season," he said. "It's tough times for Lee but I'm sure they are looking to finish off well in the last six or seven weeks.

"We are preparing for Hull to come and play their best footy. Going through what they have been through they are probably down on a bit of confidence. It only takes a couple of passes to stick to regain a bit of confidence.

Can Simon Woolford's Giants keep their top-four hopes alive?

"But we have been really good defensively in the last couple of months and we need to continue that."

Radford is desperate for his side to bring an end to their poor run of form.

"We are desperate at the minute for some blokes to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and I don't mean by ball playing and game management," Radford told the Hull Daily Mail following their latest setback.

"We need someone to come up with big impacts in the game with that leadership quality. I'm not having a go at the captain or the vice-captain here, I'm talking about those actions not the mannerisms.

Mark Minichiello is in line for a return to action having missed Hull FC's defeat to Wakefield last time out

"We are desperate for that impact and it's what we are looking for and searching for right now."

Giants fans will have a chance to see latest signing Suaia Matagi in action at the John Smith's Stadium for the first time, with the powerful prop-forward included in the 19-man squad.

Elsewhere, Woolford has also drafted in Jake Wardle with Jake Mamo and Matty English making way.

Mark Minichiello and Dean Hadley have been named in the Hull squad having missed the defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

Lewis Bienek is also in the mix having made his club debut last week and Brad Fash is expected to be fit to play after sustaining a head knock last Friday.

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Jordan Turner, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Kruise Leeming, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Dale Ferguson, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta'ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Adam O'Brien, Alex Mellor, Darnell McIntosh, Colton Roche, Jake Wardle, Suaia Matagi.

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Dean Hadley, Mark Minichiello, Chris Green, Jordan Abdull, Danny Washbrook, Brad Fash, Sika Manu, Mickey Paea, Jordan Lane, Liam Harris, Lewis Bienek.