Hull KR 52-22 Salford Red Devils: Danny McGuire stars as Robins go tenth

Danny McGuire scored a first ever hat-trick for Hull KR as they thrashed relegation rivals Salford 52-22 to keep alive their hopes of a top-eight finish.

McGuire, Super League's record try scorer, claimed his latest career treble in 22 minutes to help rampant Rovers leapfrog the Red Devils into 10th place.

Salford, who had won their three previous meetings against the hosts, can also still avoid an end-of-season relegation scrap. But on the evidence of this nine-try hammering, after taking an early 6-0 lead, they are unlikely to escape the bottom four.

Helped by the finishing skills of the ex-Leeds and England ace McGuire and a double from winger Will Oakes, Rovers topped their previous best score against the Red Devils of 48-12 in 2009.

However, when Greg Johnson scooted over from dummy half and Ed Chamberlain converted to give Salford a fifth-minute lead, the omens looked promising for the visitors.

Instead Rovers blitzed Ian Watson's shell-shocked outfit with six tries in 23 minutes, all from different scorers but with full-back Adam Quinlan a constant menace.

Winger Ryan Shaw benefited from Quinlan's opening assist after 15 minutes and also tagged on an excellent touchline conversion to level the scores.

Quinlan darted 75 metres for a solo score after 23 minutes, reacting quickest as Red Devils' half-back Rob Lui palmed back Jake Shorrocks' kick into open play.

An injury to Shaw prompted veteran prop Danny Tickle to take on kicking duties, converting Quinlan's effort and the next four home tries from Will Oakes, James Greenwood, McGuire and Joel Tomkins.

Salford also scored first in the second half as Junior Sa'u collected Derrell Olpherts' palm back of Lui's kick. But if they thought it might provoke the unlikeliest of fightbacks, McGuire and his team-mates had other ideas.

The 35-year-old stand-off grabbed another opportunist try after 50 minutes before Oakes added his second of the game five minutes later.

Tickle missed his first shot at goal but was back on target when McGuire's dummy and quick break brought up his hat-trick and Rovers' half-century of points after 58 minutes.

Centre Sa'u grabbed a second try on the hour but Hull KR had the points in the bag ahead of another must-win game at bottom-of-the-table Widnes on Saturday.

Centre Jake Bibby added modest respectability to the score with Salford's fourth try before the final hooter sounded.