HULL FC 16-20 HULL KR
It's all over!! A famous victory for Hull KR!
A first win over Hull FC in eight attempts and three whole years! Rovers were magnificent in the first half and gutsy in the second as they secured a memorable win. Hall scored twice alongside a Tickle try in a dominant first half, but tries from Abdull, Griffin and Minichiello in the second somehow brought the home side level from 16-0 down. Two penalties from Tickle saw Rovers home from there! What a night in the pouring rain!