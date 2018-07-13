Michael Cantillon moderator 5pts FT: LEEDS 20-20 WAKEFIELDWhat a marvellous game. Neither side will be entirely happy with a draw, and it doesn't do much for either in the table. Wakefield still aren't safe and Leeds still go searching for their first win under Kevin Sinfield. The Rhinos were far better than last week here, but credit Trinity, who fought really hard to level things up inside the final 10 minutes. Another fantastic Super League night! Keep across Skysports.com for all post match reaction and highlights!