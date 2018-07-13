Other matches

Fri 13th July

Betfred Super League

  • Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity
  • 7:45pm Friday 13th July
  •  
FT

Leeds 20

Tries: Hall (3), Myler (23), Handley (25)
Conversions: Sutcliffe (4,23,27,51)

Wakefield 20

Tries: Tupou (12), Wood (32,71)
Conversions: Hampshire (13,32,72,75)

Live

Live commentary

Relive all the updates from Leeds' Super League draw with Wakefield from Headingley on Friday.

©2018 Sky UK