London 32-48 Leeds: Joel Moon inspires Rhinos victory

Joel Moon scored a 14-minute hat-trick as eight-try Leeds survived a late London rally to defeat the Broncos 48-32.

At one stage in the second half the Rhinos led 48-10, but four unanswered tries made the scoreline more respectable for the hosts.

Leeds got off to a flying start, opening the scoring in just the second minute. The ball was shipped wide by Richie Myler to Liam Sutcliffe before Ashton Golding fed Moon in the left corner, with Sutcliffe unable to add the extras from the left touchline.

Three minutes later Moon scored his second, almost a carbon copy of his first with Myler and Sutcliffe again involved and Sutcliffe adding the conversion.

Moon completed his hat-trick in the 14th minute, again going over in the corner, with Sutcliffe able to add the extras to take the score to 16-0.

The Broncos managed to get themselves on the scoresheet in the 21st minute with winger Kieran Dixon diving over for his 24th try of the season. Malta international Jarrod Sammut added the conversion.

Luke Briscoe added a fourth try for Leeds just before the half-hour mark, catching Sammut's looping kick just in front of his own tryline, ducking under two tackles before running the length of the pitch to score, with Sutcliffe converting.

Two minutes later Brett Ferres crashed over after good work from Briscoe, Myler and Golding - Sutcliffe scored the conversion to give the Rhinos a 28-6 lead at half-time.

London scored for the first time in the second half, with Rhys Williams going over in the left corner in the 48th minute. However, Sammut was unable to add the conversion.

Three minutes later Leeds veteran Carl Ablett crashed over from close range, with Sutcliffe able to place the conversion over to make it 34-10.

The Rhinos scored an eight-point try in the 56th minute with Golding being tackled high in the act of scoring. Golding had a second try three minutes later following a great break and offload by Stevie Ward, with Sutcliffe able to add the conversion to take the score to 48-10.

London Broncos were then spurred into action, scoring four unanswered tries in the final 13 minutes of play.

First, 19-year-old Daniel Hindmarsh scored his first try for the Broncos before Ben Evans crashed over, Sammut converting both scores.

Two minutes later Williams grabbed his second, going over at the left corner, with James Cunningham completing the scoring to add respectability to the scoreline.