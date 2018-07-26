Friday's Super League team news

Jermaine McGillvary, Morgan Escare and Jamie Jones-Buchanan will be looking to feature for their clubs in Friday's Super League action

All the team news ahead of Friday's Super League action including Huddersfield v Wakefield, Salford v Leeds and Wigan v Catalans.

Huddersfield v Wakefield (Friday, 7.45pm)

Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford is likely to keep faith with the side that won at Castleford to secure their Super League status, although he has brought teenage centre Jake Wardle into his 19-man squad.

Wakefield's Joe Arundel is tackled by Huddersfield's Jake Mamo

Wakefield coach Chris Chester sticks closely to the team that thrashed Hull, centre Joe Arundel the only addition after recovering from injury.

Huddersfield squad: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Michael Lawrence, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Dale Ferguson, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta'ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Adam O'Brien, Alex Mellor, Darnell McIntosh, Matty English, Jake Wardle.

Wakefield squad: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.

Salford v Leeds (Friday, 8pm)

Salford are set to give a debut to Australian half-back Jackson Hastings and hope to have loose forward Mark Flanagan back after missing the defeat by Catalans Dragons. Gavin Bennion is also in coach Ian Watson's 19-man squad after returning from a loan spell at Rochdale.

Salford are hoping to have Mark Flanagan back to face Leeds

Leeds have drafted in new signing Jordan Thompson and hope to have forwards Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Nathaniel Peteru back from injury to help offset the loss of Brett Delaney, Brett Ferres and Stevie Ward. Winger Ryan Hall is also sidelined through injury.

Salford squad: Junior Sa'u, Niall Evalds, Robert Lui, Josh Jones, Mark Flanagan, Lama Tasi, Ryan Lannon, Tyrone McCarthy, Ben Nakubuwai, Josh Wood, Derrell Olpherts, Lee Mossop, Jake Bibby, Levy Nzoungou, Daniel Murray, Gavin Bennion, Ed Chamberlain, Greg Burke, Jackson Hastings.

Leeds squad: Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Liam Sutcliffe, Joel Moon, Richie Myler, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Carl Ablett (c), Brad Dwyer, Mitch Garbutt, Jimmy Keinhorst, Nathaniel Peteru, Ash Handley, Cameron Smith, Josh Walters, Luke Briscoe, Dom Crosby

Wigan v Catalans (Friday, 8pm)

Centre Chris Hankinson keeps his place in the Wigan side after making an impressive debut in the defeat by St Helens and is joined by forward Ollie Partington, who hopes to make his debut. Morgan Escare is expected to feature against his old club after sitting out last week's game.

Lucas Albert comes into the Dragons squad

With an eye on next week's Challenge Cup semi-final and with his side's Super League status secured, Catalans coach Steve McNamara is resting David Mead, Remi Casty, Ben Garcia, Mika Simon, Lewis Tierney, Benjamin Jullien and Josh Drinkwater. Iain Thornley, Lucas Albert, Antoni Maria, Alrix Da Costa, Lambert Belmas, Ugo Perez and Mickael Goudemand plug the gaps.

Wigan squad: John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Chris Hankinson, Willie Isa, Samy Kibula, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarette, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Taulima Tautai, Sam Tomkins, Josh Woods.

Catalans squad: