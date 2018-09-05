Sam Burgess signs new four-year deal with the South Sydney Rabbitohs

Sam Burgess will end his playing career with the Rabbitohs after signing a new four-year deal

Sam Burgess will end his playing career in Australia after signing a four-year contract extension with South Sydney Rabbitohs in the National Rugby League.

Burgess had been contracted to the Rabbitohs until the end of 2019 but boosted the club's spirits ahead of this season's play-offs by agreeing to stay for four more years.

The 29-year-old has made 160 appearances for the Rabbitohs since joining the club in 2010, and won the Clive Churchill Medal in their 2014 Grand Final win.

Burgess said: "I'd like to leave the game while I'm still playing good football. I don't want to play if I'm not doing the club justice and I'm not doing the right thing by the team.

"South Sydney gave me an opportunity as a young kid and little did I know nine years ago not only the impact it would have on my life, but my family's life.

"It's been a great journey from a small town in the north of England to be given a chance to play in the biggest rugby league competition in the world."

South Sydney coach Anthony Seibold said: "In my opinion, Sam is the leading forward in our game.

"He is an inspirational leader through his actions both on and off the field.

"Since he's been here at the Rabbitohs he's demonstrated how much Souths means to him and I'm very happy to know that he will finish his career here at South Sydney."