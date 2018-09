Super 8s team news

Luke Gale's comeback from injury continues on Friday night

Team news for the latest round of the Super 8s, starting with Hull FC v Castleford on Friday night, live on Sky Sports...

Hull FC v Castleford (Friday, 7.30pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Lewis Bienek, Bureta Faraimo, Brad Fash, Josh Griffin, Dean Hadley, Liam Harris, Danny Houghton, Jordan Lane, Jez Litten, Sika Manu, Masi Matongo, Hakim Miloudi, Cameron Scott, Jamie Shaul, Fetuli Talanoa, Scott Taylor, Carlos Tuimavave, Danny Washbrook.

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: James Clare, Mitch Clark, Greg Eden, Luke Gale, Oliver Holmes, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Junior Moors, Ben Roberts, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Joe Wardle, Liam Watts, Jake Webster.

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants (Friday, 7.45pm)

Huddersfield Giants are looking to bounce back after a 16 – 42 loss at the hands of Wakefield Trinity

Steve Price makes just one change to Wolves' 19-man with Morgan Smith being named instead of Ben Murdoch-Masila.

While Simon Woolford, Huddersfield Giants' head coach, is battling with injuries and has made four amendments to the squad that took on Wakefield Trinity last week.

Oliver Roberts, Daniel Smith, Jake Wardle and Innes Senior are the quartet arriving and they replace Aaron Murphy, Dale Ferguson, Darnell McIntosh and Colton Roche.

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Danny Brough, Paul Clough, Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Michael Lawrence, Kruise Leeming, Jake Mamo, Suaia Matagi, Jermaine McGillvary, Alex Mellor, Adam O'Brien, Innes Senior, Daniel Smith, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta'ai, Jordan Turner, Jake Wardle.

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, George King, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Ben Pomeroy, Stefan Ratchford, Tyrone Roberts, Morgan Smith, Bodene Thompson.

Salford Red Devils v Toronto Wolfpack (Saturday, 3pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Darcy Lussick will play against his brother on Saturday afternoon

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Jake Bibby, Luke Burgess, Greg Burke, Ed Chamberlain, Niall Evalds, Mark Flanagan, George Griffin, Jackson Hastings, Josh Jones, Ryan Lannon, Robert Lui, Joey Lussick, Tyrone McCarthy, Lee Mossop, Derrell Olpherts, Junior Sa'u, Lama Tasi, Kris Welham, Josh Wood.

Toronto Wolfpack 19-man squad: Andy Ackers, Bob Beswick, Jack Buchanan, Mason Caton-Brown, Andrew Dixon, Jake Emmitt, Sam Hopkins, Olsi Krasniqi, Darcy Lussick, Josh McCrone, Gareth O'Brien, Nick Rawsthorne, Matty Russell, Chase Stanley, Adam Sidlow, Ashton Sims, Blake Wallace, Gary Wheeler, Rich Whiting.

Catalans Dragons v St Helens (Saturday, 5.30pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Michael McIlorum is one of three returnees into Catalans Dragons' squad

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Lucas Albert, Jason Baitieri, Greg Bird, Julian Bousquet, Remi Casty, Alrix Da Costa, Josh Drinkwater, Vincent Duport, Kenny Edwards, Tony Gigot, Mickael Goudemand, Benjamin Jullien, Samisoni Langi, David Mead, Michael McIlorum, Sam Moa, Mikael Simon, Lewis Tierney, Brayden Wiliame.

St Helens 19-man squad: Kyle Amor, Jack Ashworth, Ben Barba, Matty Costello, Luke Douglas, Theo Fages, Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Mark Percival, Danny Richardson, James Roby, Aaron Smith, Zeb Taia, Luke Thompson, Jon Wilkin.

Hull KR v Halifax RLFC (Sunday, 3pm)

Half back Todd Carney and prop Lee Jewitt return into Hull KR's 19-man squad. The former has recovered from a calf injury and the latter has overcome concussion. The pair take the places of Danny Tickle and Ben Crooks.

Halifax RFLC head coach Richard Marshall made it clear that changes would be made to his squad for this encounter after their heaviest defeat of the season last weekend.

Injuries to Jordan Baldwinson (MCL) and Simon Grix (cheekbone) mean that neither are available to take part in this match.

Kieren Moss is also unavailable for selection so Connor Davies, Frazer Morris and Jordan Syme are included. James Saltonstall also returns from a hamstring strain.

Hull KR 19-man squad: Chris Atkin, Maurice Blair, Justin Carney, Todd Carney, Chris Clarkson, James Greenwood, Craig Hall, Lee Jewitt, Ben Kavanagh, Tommy Lee, Shaun Lunt, Mose Masoe, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Adam Quinlan, Liam Salter, Nick Scruton, Joel Tomkins, Junior Vaivai.

Halifax RLFC 19-man squad: Chester Butler, Liam Cooper, Connor Davies, Jacob Fairbank, Dan Fleming, Shane Grady, Ben Heaton, Ben Johnston, Sion Jones, Ben Kaye, Will Maher, Brandon Moore, Frazer Morris, Scott Murrell, James Saltonstall, Will Sharp, Jordan Syme, Adam Tangata, James Woodburn-Hall.

London Broncos v Toulouse Olympique (Sunday, 3pm)

Mark Kheirallah crossed for two tries last time out

Sadiq Adebiyi returns into Danny Ward's squad for this home game and it will be the fourth time that the two outfits have met this season.

Toulouse Olympique make two changes to their 19-man squad. Tony Maurel and Clement Boyer are replaced by Constantine Mika and Justin Sangare.

London Broncos 19-man squad: Sadiq Adebiyi, Eddie Battye, Michael Channing, James Cunningham, Matt Davis, Kieran Dixon, Ben Evans, Matty Gee, Daniel Harrison, Ben Hellewell, Daniel Hindmarsh, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Eloi Pelissier, Jay Pitts, Jarrod Sammut, Tom Spencer, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams.

Toulouse Olympique 19-man squad: Bastien Ader, William Barthau, Joe Bretherton, Bastien Canet, Chris Centrone, Rhys Curran, Johnathon Ford, Tyla Hepi, Mark Kheirallah, Paul Marcon, Anthony Marion, Constantine Mika, Sebastien Planas, Maxime Puech, Sam Rapira, Stanislas Robin, Arthur Romano, Paull Seguier, Justin Sangare.

Widnes Vikings v Leeds Rhinos (Sunday, 3pm)

Widnes Vikings have lost 16 matches in a row in all competitions

The Vikings make five changes with Danny Craven, Chris Dean, Gil Dudson, Alex Gerrard and Tom Gilmore being replaced by Owen Buckley, Charlie Gubb, Joe Lyons, Danny Walker and Sam Wilde.

Lyons is in line to make his debut for the Vikings, should he be selected in Cummins' starting team.

Dom Crosby, Jimmy Keinhorst, Cameron Smith and Mikolaj Oledzki move into Leeds' 19-man squad while Carl Ablett has been ruled out by a knee injury that he suffered against Hull KR last Saturday.

Also, on the sidelines for the Rhinos are Kallum Watkins (knee), Ryan Hall (knee), Brett Delaney (eye), Mitch Garbutt (knee) and Ash Handley (hamstring).

Widnes Vikings 19-man squad: Patrick Ah Van, Owen Buckley, Jay Chapelhow, Liam Finn, Charlie Gubb, Harrison Hansen, Weller Hauraki, Aaron Heremaia, Chris Houston, Krisnan Inu, MacGraff Leuluai, Joe Lyons, Joe Mellor, Tom Olbison, Charly Runciman, Danny Walker, Lloyd White, Matt Whitley, Sam Wilde.

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Luke Briscoe, Tom Briscoe, Dom Crosby, Brad Dwyer, Brett Ferres, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Jimmy Keinhorst, Joel Moon, Anthony Mullally, Richie Myler, Mikolaj Oledzki, Matt Parcell, Nathaniel Peteru, Brad Singleton, Cameron Smith, Liam Sutcliffe, Jordan Thompson, Jack Walker, Stevie Ward.