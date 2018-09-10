Super 8s: Best of the Round

Salford's Rob Lui was heavily involved in our try of the round against Toronto

A win for the Broncos and a four-try performance from Craig Hall - we pick out the best moments from the weekend's action...

Game of the round

If not for the Giants' loss to Wakefield a week before, there would have been a lot riding on the fixture between Warrington and Huddersfield on Friday night. As it was, Warrington secured a top-four spot and a place in the Super League play-offs with a tension-filled 26-24 victory over the Giants.

Wolves led 26-20 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium when Jacob Wardle crashed over for the Giants to the left of the posts with just four minutes remaining, but Danny Brough missed the conversion.

Huddersfield were then awarded a penalty as the hooter sounded, but Brough's last-gasp effort from the halfway line was again off target. A thrilling end to a game which ensured that Huddersfield are now out of contention for the play-offs while Warrington are now guaranteed their place.

Try of the round

Salford edged closer to retaining their Super League status despite having two players sent off in a hard-fought 28-16 victory over Toronto on Saturday evening.

They scored four tries in total, with the pick of the bunch coming from Jackson Hastings who finished off a superb team effort at the end of the first half.

It was a score in which Robert Lui touched the ball three times, linking up with Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, and George Griffin on separate occasions to bring about a memorable try for the Red Devils.

Individual performance of the round

Craig Hall scored four first-half tries as Hull KR beat Halifax 38-24 for their third win from four games in the Qualifiers to take another step closer towards Super League safety.

The 30-year-old winger was signed from Leigh in July, and his finishing masterclass against Championship part-timers Halifax gave him an impressive tally of 11 tries in five games for Tim Sheens' men.

Hall's try-scoring heroics are coming at just the right time for the Robins, who are now third in the Qualifiers table, one place behind Leeds - with unbeaten Salford currently top.

Result of the round

Leeds' victory over Widnes puts the Rhinos in a strong position to automatically retain their Super League status rather than have to endure the Million Pound Game, but the result of the round has to be the Broncos' 34-8 win over Toulouse.

Alex Walker scored twice for the Broncos against Toulouse

The victory puts London equal on points with Toronto in fourth and Toulouse in sixth, with a points difference of just 18 separating the three clubs. It's a long way from the Million Pound Game, but the Broncos provided an emphatic performance to keep matters in their own hands in the final three rounds.

Tackle of the round

St Helens went some way to avenging their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Catalans Dragons with a last-gasp 26-22 comeback win against the cup champions away from home.

Saints came back from a 10-point deficit in the first half and an eight-point deficit in the second to seal a vital two points in the race to win the League Leaders' Shield.

There was one passage of play that summed up the fine margins on which the game was won. In the 55th minute, with the Dragons 22-14 ahead, Aaron Smith swooped on a loose ball to race towards the Dragons' line. However, in the process of diving over, Smith was caught by David Mead, who did spectacularly well to stop the try.

The Dragons may have lost the game, but it wasn't for lack of effort.