Super League team news: Jordan Abdull back for Hull FC

Jordan Abdull set to return for Hull FC

Team news ahead of the weekend's Super League action including Hull v St Helens, Salford v Castleford and Widnes v Hull KR.

Hull FC v St Helens (Friday, KO 7.45pm)

Leaders St Helens will be aiming for a third win of the season over Hull when they take on Lee Radford's men at the KCOM Stadium.

Hull have dropped out of the top four after losing three of their last four matches and are in danger of becoming cut adrift.

Hull's Jordan Abdull is poised to make his comeback from a broken leg while Jansin Turgut and Jordan Lane are recalled in place of Brad Fash and Jez Litten.

Saints star Tommy Makinson

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook has the services of full-back Ben Barba, winger Tom Makinson and centre Ryan Morgan available after they sat out the win over Widnes with minor injuries.

Hull FC squad: Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Albert Kelly, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Dean Hadley, Mark Minichiello, Jake Connor, Chris Green, Jordan Abdul, Danny Washbrook, Mickey Paea, Jack Logan, Jansin Turgut, Jordan Lane, Jack Downs, Hakim Miloudi, Masimbaashe Matongo, Cameron Scott.

St Helens squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, Adam Swift, Theo Fages, James Roby, Kyle Amor, Zeb Taia, Jon Wilkin, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Luke Douglas, Morgan Knowles, Luke Thompson, Dom Peyroux, Danny Richardson, Regan Grace, Matty Lees, Ben Barba.

Salford v Castleford (Friday KO 8pm)

Winger Greg Johnson and hooker Logan Tomkins have joined Salford's growing injury list, reducing coach Ian Watson to the bare bones. However, experienced props Craig Kopczak and Luke Burgess are set to return and Ben Nakubuwai and Levy Nzoungou are also in the 19-man squad.

Joe Wardle returns from injury for the Tigers

Castleford have second rower Joe Wardle back from injury and coach Daryl Powell includes wingmen Kieran Gill and Tuoyo Egodo after losing Nathan Massey and Jamie Ellis to injury. Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e is set to switch from full-back to stand-off.

Castleford squad: James Clare, Mitch Clark, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Tuoyo Egodo, Kieran Gill, Oliver Holmes, Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Junior Moors, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Gadwin Springer, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts, Joe Wardle, Jake Webster.

🗒️ Head Coach Ian Watson has named his 19-man squad for Friday's Betfred Super League clash with Castleford Tigers.



👉 @EdChambo96 retains his place after making his first @SalfordDevils start at Hull Kingston Rovers last week while @LevyNzoungou could feature. pic.twitter.com/qRinsJoL5Z — Salford Red Devils (@SalfordDevils) July 11, 2018

Widnes v Hull KR (Saturday, KO 3pm)

The Vikings welcome the Robins for their first home fixture in almost two months, with Cummins looking to get off the mark with a first win since being appointed Interim Head Coach.

He has made three changes to his 19-man squad as Olly Ashall-Bott, Ted Chapelhow and Wellington Albert all come in for Widnes, who are bottom of Super League.

Chris Clarkson returns for Rovers

Meanwhile, Rovers are without winger Ryan Shaw who has been ruled out with a knee ligament injury, whilst Junior Vaivai is also absent from the squad this week.

The centre underwent a minor operation on his nose earlier today and is likely to miss to the trip to the Vikings, although is expected to be fit for next Friday's clash with Warrington Wolves at KCOM Craven Park.

Will Dagger is the other player to make way this week as Sheens calls up Elliot Wallis and Justin Carney as cover for Shaw, with a final assessment on Carney's availability to be made following Friday's final team run.

Forward Chris Clarkson also returns to the 19 and could feature after missing the victory over Salford with a chest infection.

Widnes squad: Olly Ashall-Bott, Owen Buckley, Jay Chapelhow, Ted Chapelhow, Danny Craven, Gil Dudson, Rhys Hanbury, Aaron Heremaia, Chris Houston, Krisnan Inu, MacGraff Leuluai, Stefan Marsh, Joe Mellor, Tom Olbison, Charly Runciman, Danny Walker, Wellington Albert, Matt Whitley, Sam Wilde.

Hull KR squad: Adam Quinlan, Justin Carney, Danny McGuire, Nick Scruton, Shaun Lunt, Mose Masoe, Maurice Blair, James Greenwood, Ben Kavanagh, James Donaldson, Chris Clarkson, Tommy Lee, Robbie Mulhern, Liam Salter, Chris Atkin, Will Oakes, Danny Tickle, Elliot Wallis, Joel Tomkins.