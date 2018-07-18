Wigan Warriors v St Helens: Three crucial Super League head to heads

Who of Sam Tomkins and Ben Barba will come out on top on Thursday?

We're here again! Wigan versus St Helens and it's a derby this year between the best Super League has to offer.

It's second versus first and here's three head to heads which might well decide it...

Sam Tomkins v Ben Barba

As we enter the final stages of Sam Tomkins' career in the Cherry and White, it's these types of games that start to mean a lot more. Tomkins is a player for the big occasion and you can guarantee he'll miss the buzz of facing St Helens as a Wigan player.

Sam Tomkins is approaching the end of his Wigan Warriors career

It's been great to see a full season of Tomkins in action - he's missed just two of the Warriors' 21 Super League games. And he's been delivering on the field as well, scoring eight tries for Shaun Wane's side. Tomkins has also weighed in with 14 try assists too, behind only George Williams in the Wigan ranks.

With that move to Catalans drawing ever closer, Tomkins will be desperate to go out with silverware and with a big injury list for Wane, his leadership skills will prove vital in the business end of the season.

While Tomkins has long been one of Super League's star attractions, he and others have been superseded by the man playing full back for St Helens.

Ben Barba has been outstanding this season and looks odds on to claim Man of Steel

It's been some campaign for Ben Barba. But will he still be playing in England next season? The rumours continue to rumble on about his future. But it's certainly not affecting Barba's performances on the pitch. He's now up to 22 tries for the season, five more than anyone else in the competition.

Not just content with scoring them, Barba has the joint-most assists in the league, 22 along with Richie Myler. For context, it's already the most tries anyone's scored for the Saints in a season since 2014. A brilliant carrier, Barba averages 8.94m from his 204 carries. He looks nailed on for Man of Steel.

Josh Woods v Jonny Lomax

Injuries are really starting to bite at Wigan, and the absence of George Williams is a big loss. But that often opens the door for others and 20-year-old Josh Woods looks to have a good future ahead of him.

Having debuted last season, his first appearance of this campaign came off the bench in the Good Friday derby. Woods started the next game too, a win over Hull KR, before waiting over two months for his next chance. But since he's stepped in for Williams he's delivered some memorable moments.

1:37 Josh Woods and Sam Tomkins chat to Sky Sports after Wigan's last-gasp victory over the Wolves Josh Woods and Sam Tomkins chat to Sky Sports after Wigan's last-gasp victory over the Wolves

There was the try against Leeds, but Woods will ever forget the match-winning drop goal knocked over against Warrington? Will he be able to handle the pressure of starting in a derby?

Opposite Woods is another talented English halfback in Jonny Lomax, though the future looked bleak for the Saints man before the season began.

Jonny Lomax has battled his way into the Saints team and stood out for the league leaders

With Barba a nailed on starter at fullback, Lomax faced competition from Matty Smith, Theo Fages and Danny Richardson for a halfback slot. Justin Holbrook settled on Lomax and Richardson and St Helens haven't looked back.

Lomax has started 19 games in Super League, 16 of them in the halves, and has repaid the faith of his coach. Thirteen tries have followed, only behind Barba and Mark Percival and he also has 13 try assists, the same as Richardson, again behind only Barba.

Will Lomax keep up the good form as Saints march towards Old Trafford?

Thomas Leuluai v James Roby

With injury problems all over the field for Wigan, Thomas Leuluai has an important role to play. He's missed just one Super League game all season, starting 20 of the 21 games at hooker.

Thomas Leuluai has thrived with his transition to the number nine role

Shaun Wane made the decision to move Leuluai out of the halves and into the No 9 slot in pre-season, a position he's performed so well in for New Zealand. A real creative force there, Leuluai has ten try assists to his name, the third best in Wigan colours.

He attacks from the ruck, running 104 times from dummy half, the fifth most in the entire competition. With Woods making his way in the halves, Wane needs Leuluai to step up and show his experience, especially in the derby match.

James Roby knows all about derby games. He's faced Wigan 43 times in his St Helens career, scoring nine tries against them and holds a winning record against the Warriors, 23 victories to 18 defeats.

James Roby has a strong record in derbies against Wigan

It's been a strong 2018 for the hooker. He's thrived under Justin Holbrook, posing an enormous threat from dummy half, as ever. It's no surprise to see him charging the most from the hooking position in the competition - 155 times - while he also has four tries and ten try assists to his name.

Roby is St Helens' top tackler, too, with 718 hits, the fourth most in Super League. Despite the competition for places at hooker, he still started for England in Denver in the win over New Zealand and remains a key cog in this Saints side.