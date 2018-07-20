Super League team news - Hull KR, Warrington, Leeds, Widnes, Wakefield and Hull FC wrapped up

Warrington's Dom Crosby will make his debut for struggling Leeds on Friday, having joined on loan

All the rest of the Super League team news ahead of Hull KR v Warrington, Leeds v Widnes and Wakefield v Hull FC.

League leaders St Helens kicked off the latest round of Super League action on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, with a 14-6 victory at Wigan.

On Friday, Castleford host Huddersfield on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm, while Saturday sees Catalans face Salford also in front of the Sky cameras - live on Sky Sports Action from 5pm.

Here's the team news for the rest of this week's Super League games...

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves (Friday, KO 8pm)

Hull KR, currently sat in 10th and seemingly set for a spell in the Qualifiers, have prop Lee Jewitt back from a three-match absence with groin and back problems and centre Junior Vaivai also returns following minor nose surgery.

However, the Robins have lost winger Justin Carney with an ankle injury and have an injury doubt over second row Joel Tomkins.

Danny McGuire has been in great form for Hull KR in recent weeks

Warrington currently sit fourth in Super League, and coach Steve Price has brought in Morgan Smith and Pat Moran to plug the gaps created by the loss of centre Bryson Goodwin and forward Ben Westwood in the two changes to the team that drew with Catalans Dragons.

Last six league matches: Hull KR LLDWWW; Warrington WLWWLD.

Top try-scorers: Ryan Shaw (Hull KR) 11; Josh Charnley (Warrington) 12.

Top goal-scorers: Ryan Shaw (Hull KR) 56; Bryson Goodwin (Warrington) 29.

Referee: L Moore.

Here's a reminder of tonight's 19-man squad. What would your starting 13 be? #ComeOnRovers #DownToTheWire pic.twitter.com/rl1zaYsTOp — Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) July 20, 2018

Hull KR's 19-man squad: Adam Quinlan, Junior Vaivai, Danny McGuire, Nick Scruton, Shaun Lunt, Mose Masoe, Maurice Blair, James Greenwood, Ben Kavanagh, Lee Jewitt, James Donaldson, Chris Clarkson, Robbie Mulhern, Liam Salter, Chris Atkin, Will Oakes, Danny Tickle, Elliot Wallis, Joel Tomkins.

ICYMI | Steve Price has named his 19-man squad for Friday's away trip to Hull KR



🎟️ Tickets are still available from the official club store and online ➡️ https://t.co/RsCpPjvq4G pic.twitter.com/2bdbCCBdRL — Warrington Wolves (@wolvesrl) July 18, 2018

Warrington's 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Kevin Brown, Mitch Brown, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, George King, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Pat Moran, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Ben Pomeroy, Stefan Ratchford, Tyrone Roberts, Morgan Smith.

Leeds Rhinos v Widnes Vikings (Friday, KO 8pm)

Kevin Sinfield's Leeds are currently sat ninth and on the verge of a Qualifiers place.

Centre Jimmy Keinhorst, who made three appearances on loan for Widnes in mid-season, is back from a six-week absence with a hamstring injury and hooker Matt Parcell is also fit again after missing the draw with Wakefield with an elbow injury. Second rower Brett Ferres is out with a knee injury.

Loan signing Dom Crosby will make his Leeds Rhinos debut having joined from Warrington, while Brad Singleton is named as captain.

Rhinos sign Crosby on loan from Warrington Wolveshttps://t.co/LybqGQEuBk pic.twitter.com/IebUQ9g7kv — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) July 19, 2018

Widnes are sat rock bottom of Super League and face a battle to preserve their status for 2019.

Winger Patrick Ah Van takes over from the injured Stefan Marsh and former Leeds second row Weller Hauraki is also back from injury after sitting out the home defeat by Hull KR.

Last six league matches: Leeds LLLLLD; Widnes LLLLLL.

Top try-scorers: Luke Briscoe (Leeds) 24; Krisnan Inu (Widnes) 6.

Top goal-scorers: Kallum Watkins (Leeds) 34; Tom Gilmore (Widnes) 33.

Leeds 19-man squad: Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Liam Sutcliffe, Ryan Hall, Joel Moon, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Carl Ablett, Brad Dwyer, Mitch Garbutt, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ash Handley, Jack Walker, Mikolaj Oledzki, Josh Walters, Luke Briscoe, Dom Crosby.

ICYMI: Here is our 19-man squad for tonight's clash against the Rhinos. What would be your starting side to take to the field tonight? #SLLeeWid pic.twitter.com/0a29IGX3wh — Widnes Vikings (@WidnesRL) July 20, 2018

Widnes 19-man squad: Patrick Ah Van, Wellington Albert, Olly Ashall Bott, Owen Buckley, Jay Chapelhow, Ted Chapelhow, Danny Craven, Gil Dudson, Weller Hauraki, Aaron Heremaia, Chris Houston, Krisnan Inu, MacGraff Leuluai, Joe Mellor, Tom Olbison, Charly Runciman, Brad Walker, Danny Walker, Matt Whitley.

Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC (Sunday, KO 3pm)

Wakefield currently sit sixth and could do with gaining some valuable Super League points if they harbour any ambitions of competing for the playoffs in the Super 8s.

Coach Chris Chester has made one change to the side which drew 20-20 against Leeds at Headingley last week, with Craig Huby replacing Anthony England int he squad following a couple of months out with injury.

Hull FC's Fetuli Talanoa is back in the Hull squad after injury

For Hull, key wing Fetuli Talanoa has sufficiently recovered from an ankle complaint to make the squad, though Albert Kelly and Jake Connor have dropped out owing to head and leg injuries respectively.

Elsewhere, Marc Sneyd and Joe Westerman will have to pass late fitness tests on Saturday if they are to be added to the squad. Jamie Shaul and Josh Griffin remain out, while Sika Manu serves the final game of his three match suspension.

Last six league matches: Wakefield WLWLLD; Hull FC LWLWLL.

Chris Chester has named his side to take on @hullfcofficial this Sunday sponsored by @ridingscentre https://t.co/YBRP5A3SXx pic.twitter.com/1S2Koomhzm — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) July 20, 2018

Wakefield 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Mason Caton-Brown, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.

Hull FC 19-man squad: Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Fetuli Talanoa, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Dean Hadley, Mark Minichiello, Jordan Abdull, Danny Washbrook, Brad Fash, Jez Litten, Mickey Paea, Jack Logan, Jansin Turgut, Jack Downs, Hakim Miloudi, Masi Matongo, Cameron Scott, Liam Harris.