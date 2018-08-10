Team news for the first weekend of the 2018 Super 8s

Danny McGuire is back for Hull KR this week

Team news in the first weekend of action of the 2018 Super 8s, including Wigan v Castleford and Leeds against Toulouse.

Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity (Friday, 7.45pm)

Hull FC's Chris Green (c) makes his return from injury on Friday night

Hull have back-row forward Dean Hadley and prop Chris Green returning from injury as they look to atone for their record 72-10 defeat by Wakefield last month.

Wakefield have prop Anthony England back from injury in the only change to the team that lost to Huddersfield in their last match a fortnight ago.

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Anthony England, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Bureta Faraimo, Brad Fash, Chris Green, Josh Griffin, Dean Hadley, Liam Harris, Danny Houghton, Jordan Lane, Sika Manu, Masi Matongo, Mark Minichiello, Mickey Paea, Jamie Shaul, Marc Sneyd, Fetuli Talanoa, Scott Taylor, Carlos Tuimavave, Danny Washbrook.

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants (Friday, 7.45pm)

Jake Mamo (r) is back for the Giants

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook is set to give an unchanged team the chance to make amends for their Challenge Cup defeat, with centre Ryan Morgan and second rower Dominique Peyroux still sidelined through injury.

Huddersfield will give a debut to new signing, prop forward Suaia Matagi, while loose forward Daniel Smith is recalled, along with Jake Mamo and Kruise Leeming, to help plug the gaps caused by injury to Aaron Murphy and Michael Lawrence.

St Helens 19-man squad: Kyle Amor, Ben Barba, Matty Costello, Luke Douglas, Theo Fages, Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Mark Percival, Danny Richardson, James Roby, Matty Smith, Adam Swift, Zeb Taia, Luke Thompson, Jon Wilkin.

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Danny Brough, Paul Clough, Leroy Cudjoe, Matty English, Dale Ferguson, Lee Gaskell, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Kruise Leeming, Jake Mamo, Suaia Matagi, Jermaine McGillvary, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor, Adam O'Brien, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Daniel Smith, Ukuma Ta'ai, Jordan Turner.

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (Friday, 7.45pm)

A host of Catalans players have been rested after their Challenge Cup semi-final win over St Helens on Sunday

Warrington will give a debut to new signing Bodene Thompson, while fellow forward Sitaleki Akauola returns from illness and coach Steve Price is set to turn to Mitch Brown, Ben Pomeroy and Morgan Smith in place of rested trio Stefan Ratchford, Mike Cooper and Ben Murdoch-Masila.

With an eye on Wembley, Catalans coach Steve McNamara rests a host of players from the team that beat St Helens in the Cup semi-finals, including Sam Moa, Louis Anderson, Julian Bousquet, Lewis Tierney, Benjamin Jullien, Tony Gigot and Josh Drinkwater.

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Kevin Brown, Mitch Brown, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, George King, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Ben Pomeroy, Tyrone Roberts, Morgan Smith, Bodene Thompson, Ben Westwood.

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Lucas Albert, Jason Baitieri, Lambert Belmas, Rémi Casty, Alrix Da Costa, Vincent Duport, Benjamin Garcia, Mickael Goudemand, Kenny Edwards, Samisoni Langi, Thibaud Margalet, Antoni Maria, Michael McIlorum, David Mead, Ugo Perez, Mickael Simon, Iain Thornley, Brayden Wiliame, Fouad Yaha.

Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers (Friday, 7.30pm on Sky Sports Action)

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Willie Isa, Samy Kibula, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Sam Tomkins, George Williams, Josh Woods.

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: James Clare, Mitch Clark, Greg Eden, Jamie Ellis, Kieran Gill, Oliver Holmes, Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Adam Milner, Junior Moors, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Joe Wardle, Liam Watts, Jake Webster.

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils (Friday, 8pm)

Shaun Lunt has been named in Hull KR's 19-man squad

Rovers boss Tim Sheens has recalled Junior Vaivai, Danny McGuire, Shaun Lunt, James Greenwood and Joel Tomkins to his side for the round one match, with Todd Carney, Craig Hall and Ben Crooks also named in the 19 after impressive debuts against Hull FC last time out.

New Salford signing Jackson Hastings is named in the 19-man squad despite leaving the field early on his debut, while fellow Australian and new acquisition Joey Lussick could be in line to make his debut following his arrival at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Hull KR 19-man squad: Chris Atkin, Todd Carney, Chris Clarkson, Ben Crooks, James Donaldson, James Greenwood, Craig Hall, Ben Kavanagh, Tommy Lee, Shaun Lunt, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Will Oakes, Adam Quinlan, Liam Salter, Nick Scruton, Danny Tickle, Joel Tomkins, Junior Vaivai.

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Jake Bibby, Ed Chamberlain, Niall Evalds, Mark Flanagan, Jackson Hastings, Josh Jones, Craig Kopczak, Ryan Lannon, Robert Lui, Joey Lussick, Tyrone McCarthy, Lee Mossop, Daniel Murray, Ben Nakubuwai, Derrell Olpherts, Junior Sa'u, Lama Tasi, Kris Welham, Josh Wood.

Leeds Rhinos v Toulouse Olympique (Saturday, 3.10pm on Sky Sports Action)

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Carl Ablett, Tom Briscoe, Dom Crosby, Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Dwyer, Brett Ferres, Ashton Golding, Ryan Hall, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Jimmy Keinhorst, Joel Moon, Anthony Mullally, Richie Myler, Mikolaj Oledzki, Nathaniel Peteru, Brad Singleton, Liam Sutcliffe, Jack Walker, Stevie Ward.

Toulouse Olympique 19-man squad: Bastien Ader, William Barthau, Charles Bouzinac, Clément Boyer, Joe Bretherton, Bastien Canet, Chris Centrone, Johnathon Ford, Tyla Hepi, Mark Kheirallah, Paul Marcon, Anthony Marion, Tony Maurel, Constantine Mika, Eddy Pettybourne, Maxime Puech, Sam Rapira, Stanislas Robin, Paul Seguier.