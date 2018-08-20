Sita Akauola suspended for Challenge Cup final at Wembley
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 20/08/18 4:01pm
Warrington forward Sita Akauola appears likely to miss Saturday's Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final at Wembley through suspension.
The former Wests Tigers and Penrith player has been handed a one-match penalty notice by the Rugby Football League's (RFL) match-review panel for a grade A dangerous tackle during Wolves' 28-18 Super League defeat at Castleford on Friday.
A grade A offence is not usually severe enough to warrant a suspension but Akauola served a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle earlier in the year which the panel will have taken into account.
The 26-year-old New Zealander, who is in his first season in Super League, missed the cup semi-final win over Leeds earlier this month through illness but has played in 20 of their 25 Super League fixtures.
Warrington have until 11am on Tuesday to contest the charge.