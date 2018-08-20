Sita Akauola suspended for Challenge Cup final at Wembley

Sita Akauola has played 20 times for Warrington this season but will sit out the Challenge Cup final

Warrington forward Sita Akauola appears likely to miss Saturday's Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final at Wembley through suspension.

The former Wests Tigers and Penrith player has been handed a one-match penalty notice by the Rugby Football League's (RFL) match-review panel for a grade A dangerous tackle during Wolves' 28-18 Super League defeat at Castleford on Friday.

A grade A offence is not usually severe enough to warrant a suspension but Akauola served a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle earlier in the year which the panel will have taken into account.

1:41 Castleford 28-18 Warrington Castleford 28-18 Warrington

The 26-year-old New Zealander, who is in his first season in Super League, missed the cup semi-final win over Leeds earlier this month through illness but has played in 20 of their 25 Super League fixtures.

Warrington have until 11am on Tuesday to contest the charge.