Super 8s team news

Luke Gale returns from injury for the Tigers

Team news as the Super 8s returns following Catalans' Challenge Cup win at Wembley last weekend...

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity (Friday, 7.45pm)

Huddersfield have forwards Aaron Murphy and Michael Lawrence back from injury, with Oliver Roberts dropping out. Full-back or centre Jake Mamo is also back in the frame.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester recalls prop Keegan Hirst in place David Fifita, who has undergone minor surgery, while second rower Jordan Crowther is in line for his first appearance of the season.

Jermaine McGillvary will be hoping to inspire the Giants to another Super 8s win

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Danny Brough, Paul Clough, Leroy Cudjoe, Dale Ferguson, Lee Gaskell, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Michael Lawrence, Kruise Leeming, Jake Mamo, Suaia Matagi, Jermaine McGillvary, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor, Aaron Murphy, Adam O'Brien, Jordan Rankin, Colton Roche, Ukuma Ta'ai, Jordan Turner.

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, Scott Grix, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.

St Helens v Wigan Warriors (Friday, 7.45pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Full preview

St Helens vs Wigan Warriors Live on

St Helens 19-man squad: Kyle Amor, Jack Ashworth, Ben Barba, Matty Costello, Luke Douglas, Theo Fages, Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, Danny Richardson, James Roby, Zeb Taia, Luke Thompson, Jon Wilkin.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Willie Isa, Samy Kibula, Tommy Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR (Saturday, 3.15pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Full preview

Live Betfred Super League Live on

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Carl Ablett, Luke Briscoe, Tom Briscoe, Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Dwyer, Brett Ferres, Ashton Golding, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Jimmy Keinhorst, Joel Moon, Anthony Mullally, Richie Myler, Matt Parcell, Nathaniel Peteru, Brad Singleton, Liam Sutcliffe, Jordan Thompson, Jack Walker, Stevie Ward.

Hull KR 19-man squad: Chris Atkin, Maurice Blair, Justin Carney, Chris Clarkson, Ben Crooks, James Greenwood, Craig Hall, Ben Kavanagh, Tommy Lee, Shaun Lunt, Mose Masoe, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Adam Quinlan, Liam Salter, Nick Scruton, Danny Tickle, Joel Tomkins, Junior Vaivai.

Toulouse Olympique v Widnes Vikings (Saturday, 5pm)

Danny Craven has been named in the Vikings squad

Sylvain Houles has made two changes in the group: Charles Bouzinac and Constantine Mika are replaced by Tony Maurel and Rhys Curran, who has served his four-game suspension.

Francis Cummins has made one change to the 19-man squad - Olly Ashall-Bott is ruled out with a season-ending injury, and Tom Gilmore comes into the squad to replace him.

Toulouse Olympique 19-man squad: Bastien Ader, William Barthau, Clément Boyer, Joe Bretherton, Bastien Canet, Chris Centrone, Rhys Curran, Johnathon Ford, Tyla Hepi, Mark Kheirallah, Paul Marcon, Anthony Marion, Tony Maurel, Sébastien Planas, Maxime Puech, Sam Rapira, Stanislas Robin, Arthur Romano, Paul Seguier.

Widnes Vikings 19-man squad: Patrick Ah Van, Jay Chapelhow, Danny Craven, Chris Dean, Gil Dudson, Liam Finn, Alex Gerrard, Tom Gilmore, Harrison Hansen, Weller Hauraki, Aaron Heremaia, Chris Houston, Krisnan Inu, MacGraff Leuluai, Joe Mellor, Tom Olbison, Charly Runciman, Lloyd White, Matt Whitley.

Toronto Wolfpack v London Broncos (Saturday, 5.30pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Full preview

Live Betfred Super League Live on

Toronto Wolfpack 19-man squad to follow

London Broncos 19-man squad: Eddie Battye, Michael Channing, James Cunningham, Matt Davis, Kieran Dixon, Ben Evans, Matty Gee, Daniel Harrison, Ben Hellewell, Daniel Hindmarsh, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Will Lovell, Eloi Pelissier, Jay Pitts, Jarrod Sammut, Tom Spencer, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons (Saturday, 7.30pm)

Castleford welcome back scrum-half Luke Gale from a four-month lay-off with a fractured kneecap. He takes over from Jamie Ellis, who has a back problem, while utility back Ben Roberts is set for a place on the bench after recovering from calf and knee injuries. Loose forward Adam Milner is also back after missing the win over Warrington a fortnight ago.

Catalans include 13 members of their Cup-winning team. Winger Fouad Yaha and forward Jason Baitieri are injured, while hooker Micky McIlorum and prop Mika Simon also drop out. Greg Bird is back from suspension and there are recalls for Vincent Duport, Lucas Albert, Thibaud Margalet and Lambert Belmas.

Catalans' record tryscorer Vincent Duport will retire at the end of the season

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: James Clare, Mitch Clark, Greg Eden, Luke Gale, Oliver Holmes, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Junior Moors, Ben Roberts, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Joe Wardle, Liam Watts, Jake Webster.

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Lucas Albert, Lambert Belmas, Greg Bird, Julian Bousquet, Rémi Casty, Alrix da Costa, Josh Drinkwater, Vincent Duport, Kenny Edwards, Benjamin Garcia, Tony Gigot, Mickael Goudemand, Benjamin Jullien, Samisoni Langi, Thibaud Margalet, David Mead, Sam Moa, Lewis Tierney, Brayden Wiliame.

Halifax v Salford Red Devils (Sunday, 3pm)

Halifax suffered defeats in their opening two matches in this year's Qualifiers, against Toronto and Toulouse, and face Super League opposition for the first time this season.

Salford are currently top of the Qualifiers after victories over Hull KR and Widnes in their first two outings.

Halifax 19-man squad: Jordan Baldwinson, Chester Butler, Liam Cooper, Jacob Fairbank, Dan Fleming, Shane Grady, Simon Grix, Ben Heaton, Ben Johnston, Sion Jones, Ben Kaye, Will Maher, Brandon Moore, Kieren Moss, Scott Murrell, Will Sharp, Adam Tangata, Sam Wood, James Woodburn-Hall.

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Jake Bibby, Luke Burgess, Greg Burke, Ed Chamberlain, Niall Evalds, Mark Flanagan, Jackson Hastings, Josh Jones, Ryan Lannon, Robert Lui, Joey Lussick, Tyrone McCarthy, Daniel Murray, Ben Nakubuwai, Derrell Olpherts, Junior Sa'u, Lama Tasi, Kris Welham, Josh Wood.