Hull FC v Castleford Tigers: Three Super League head-to-heads

Bureta Faraimo and Hull FC need to bounce back after losing 80-10 at Warrington last Thursday

The Super 8s are hotting up with teams competing for those top four places to secure a place in the semi-finals. And on Friday night, Hull FC and Castleford go head to head.

Lee Radford's side are coming off the back of a 80-10 humiliation at the hands of Warrington, while Daryl Powell's Tigers sit third.

Here are three head-to-heads that might decide it...

Bureta Faraimo v Greg Eden

It was not Faraimo's night against Warrington; his missed interception allowed Bryson Goodwin to cross for his first, but he is FC's top scorer in 2018, having gone over for 17 tries this campaign - four more than the next best, Fetuli Talanoa.

On his day, he is a powerhouse of a winger and has over 2,000 metres to his name this season, the best of any Hull FC back and only behind Scott Taylor.

His average gain of 8.53 metres a drive is also second in the club's ranks. Faraimo has the most tackle busts and clean breaks in the team as well. Will we see more of that dangerous running on Friday?

Hull's leading try scorer Faraimo will seek an improvement from last week's disaster

It's good to see Greg Eden back flying for Castleford. He played just eight games in the regular season, before returning in July. Two of those appearances were at full-back, but Eden is back on the wing with Peter Mata'utia at full-back.

Eden went over for a hat-trick against Catalans last time out, taking him to 11 tries for the season and propelling him into the lead in terms of Castleford's top scorers in 2018. It was also his second treble of the campaign, having also crossed three times against Widnes in the final regular game.

Eden's average gain is currently standing at a sensational 10.02m a drive and he's got 1363m from his 136 carries. Will he apply the scoring touch as Castleford prepare themselves for a semi-final?

Greg Eden is back in the fold for Castleford and looking close to top form

Danny Houghton v Paul McShane

The captain put his hands up after Friday's shocker, saying the players are in a dark place and they should feel ashamed. As the leader of this side, Danny Houghton has a big job on his hands to pick the players up.

But you can normally depend on him to lead from the front. Houghton always sets the pace in terms of defensive work; he is approaching 1,000 successful hits for the campaign and his 907 tackles are the fifth best Super League. Expect him to grab his side by the scruff of the neck against the Tigers.

1:21 Hull skipper Danny Houghton said the squad were 'in a dark place' after their 80-10 loss to Warrington Hull skipper Danny Houghton said the squad were 'in a dark place' after their 80-10 loss to Warrington

What a season Paul McShane's been having. In a year where the Tigers have suffered unfortunate injuries to key players, the hooker's stood up to be counted.

He's Super League's top tackler, the only man to have registered over 1,000 hits this season, leaving James Roby behind in second. That's 301 more than the next best Castleford player - Oliver Holmes. McShane also leads the way for try assists - he has got 20 in 2018, the fourth best in Super League.

And the hooker has an eye for a try himself, crossing eight times this campaign, the fifth most for Castleford. He has also got a decent kick on him, putting in 61 attacking kicks, including a 40-20. An England call surely beckons at some point.

Paul McShane has consistently performed at hooker for the Tigers

Scott Taylor v Liam Watts

There's a reunion in the front row again as Scott Taylor and Liam Watts face off. The pair were partners in crime in the Black and White pack until Watts made the switch to Castleford earlier in the season, and Taylor is often Lee Radford's most effective forward.

He's the club's leading metre-maker in 2018, notching up 2427m from his 294 carries at an average of 8.26m a drive. Impressive stuff, especially considering Taylor is also Hull FC's second top tackler with 690 hits. Expect him to be up for the battle against Watts.

Scott Taylor will face off against former partner in crime Liam Watts

Watts is very similar to Taylor in terms of style: a powerful forward, capable of big metres. He's also over 2,000 metres for the season, the second best at the club and only a whole four metres behind leader Grant Millington.

Watts' average gain is also good - 7.53m per carry, and he's got over 500 tackles to his name. The prop's offload is also an important weapon in attack; indeed he's got the ball out of the tackle on 22 occasions this campaign, the fourth best for Castleford. Will Watts win the front row battle on Friday?