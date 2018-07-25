St Helens sign back rower Joseph Paulo from Cronulla Sharks

Joseph Paulo has played over 160 games in the NRL

Super League leaders St Helens have signed Cronulla Sharks back row forward Joseph Paulo on a three-year contract from 2019.

The 30-year-old Samoa international is Saints' second recruit from the 2017 World Cup, having also signed Fiji captain Kevin Naiqama for next season.

Paulo, who captained the United States in the 2013 World Cup, has made more than 160 appearances in the NRL for Penrith, Parramatta and the Sharks.

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook said: "I've watched Joseph for a number of years now and I admire how he plays the game.

"He has a high skill level, with good vision, and will be a good addition to the squad next season."

Paulo will link up with former Sharks team mate Ben Barba at St Helens

Paulo, who played alongside Saints full-back Ben Barba at Cronulla, said: "The decision to leave the NRL and come over to the UK is one I am really excited about.

"It was a choice that was made easier too when I knew I was coming over to a great club like St Helens.

"They have been a successful club for many years and with the culture they have built over time I just wanted to be a part of it.

"The timing felt right with a young family too and it will be great to link up with some old friends there.

"I know Zeb Taia and Ryan Morgan and also played with Ben Barba at the Sharks. I'm close to Kevin Naiqama so it will be good to play alongside those boys.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the Saints fans and showing what I can do."

Saints, who are currently 10 points clear at the top of Super League and in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup, have also signed York back rower Joe Bachelor for next year.

