Salford sign Joey Lussick from Manly Sea Eagles

Salford coach Ian Watson has boosted his squad with the signing of Joey Lussick

Salford have signed hooker Joey Lussick from NRL club Manly for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old, whose older brother Darcy plays for Toronto, will link up with fellow new arrival and familiar face Jackson Hastings as the Red Devils aim to secure their Super League status in the Qualifiers.

Salford head coach Ian Watson said: "He's played Australian Schoolboys with Jackson, played at the Roosters with Jackson and at Manly with him so the combinations that normally take time to develop will already be there with a solid connection which will be a massive plus for us.

2:09 Highlights from the Super League clash between Salford and Widnes. Highlights from the Super League clash between Salford and Widnes.

"He will add some solid support alongside Josh Wood at this moment in time.

"He made a try-scoring NRL debut for Manly last season with a clever acting half-back play and has been a standout performer for Manly's feeder team - Blacktown.

"He is always high on the tackle count and really strong in defence.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Joey into the side for the remainder of the season."