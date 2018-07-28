Wakefield Trinity News

Tinirau Arona signs new contract with Wakefield Trinity

Last Updated: 28/07/18 2:30pm

Tinirau Arona has featured in every Wakefield game this season
Tinirau Arona has signed a new contract with Wakefield Trinity for 2019.

The 29-year-old back-row forward joined Trinity from Cronulla ahead of the 2016 season.

The Cook Islands international has featured in every game for the club this season.

"It's really good news," said Wakefield coach Chris Chester. "I'm pleased for T. He's been very good, certainly this last six weeks and has been a consistent performer for the club over a number of years.

"To get something sorted is massive for the club."

Arona said: "I'm over the moon. It's like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.

"Wakefield is my home and I'm happy to call it home for another year."

