Tinirau Arona signs new contract with Wakefield Trinity
Last Updated: 28/07/18 2:30pm
Tinirau Arona has signed a new contract with Wakefield Trinity for 2019.
The 29-year-old back-row forward joined Trinity from Cronulla ahead of the 2016 season.
The Cook Islands international has featured in every game for the club this season.
📝 Arona puts pen to paper on a new one year deal at Trinity with the option of a further year pic.twitter.com/muvCLcx2dw— Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) July 28, 2018
"It's really good news," said Wakefield coach Chris Chester. "I'm pleased for T. He's been very good, certainly this last six weeks and has been a consistent performer for the club over a number of years.
"To get something sorted is massive for the club."
Arona said: "I'm over the moon. It's like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.
"Wakefield is my home and I'm happy to call it home for another year."