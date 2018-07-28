Tinirau Arona signs new contract with Wakefield Trinity

Tinirau Arona has featured in every Wakefield game this season

Tinirau Arona has signed a new contract with Wakefield Trinity for 2019.

The 29-year-old back-row forward joined Trinity from Cronulla ahead of the 2016 season.

The Cook Islands international has featured in every game for the club this season.

📝 Arona puts pen to paper on a new one year deal at Trinity with the option of a further year pic.twitter.com/muvCLcx2dw — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) July 28, 2018

"It's really good news," said Wakefield coach Chris Chester. "I'm pleased for T. He's been very good, certainly this last six weeks and has been a consistent performer for the club over a number of years.

"To get something sorted is massive for the club."

Arona said: "I'm over the moon. It's like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.

"Wakefield is my home and I'm happy to call it home for another year."