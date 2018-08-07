Warrington centre Ryan Atkins hopeful of being involved in Challenge Cup final

Ryan Atkins is recovering from serious injury but could be back in time for the Challenge Cup final

Warrington centre Ryan Atkins is hopeful of returning in time for the Challenge Cup final at Wembley later this month according to coach Steve Price.

Atkins has been sidelined since June, needing surgery to re-attach his bicep tendon after was injured in a Super League win over Wakefield.

But the 32-year-old has returned to light training and Price says he is keen to be on the field when the Wolves take on Catalans Dragons on August 25.

Atkins won Challenge Cups with Warrington in 2010 and 2012 and has played more than 250 games for the club.

"It's a 10 to 12-week injury but he's a quick healer so he could hopefully be back before then," Price said.

"He's a week-to-week proposition. I think he sees the surgeon shortly and he's been running around with the boys today and doing a fair bit of conditioning with weights.

"He's itching to get back out there and he's a quick healer. It's been a frustrating time for him but his attitude has been great around the boys.

"He's played down at Wembley a few times now and he's pushing to get back as early as he can."