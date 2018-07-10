Josh Griffin signs Hull FC contract extension

Josh Griffin has committed his long-term future to Hull FC

Hull FC centre Josh Griffin has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the KCOM Stadium until the end of 2021.

Griffin becomes the fourth Black and Whites player to commit his future to the club in the last fortnight, after Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello and Jake Connor signed extensions to their current deals.

The 28-year-old joined Hull FC at the start of the 2017 season after signing from Salford Red Devils and has become a regular under head coach Lee Radford.

"I'm massively pleased to get the deal done," Griffin told the club's official website.

"Being out of contract at the end of next year, it's not something that I was necessarily expecting but the club have approached me and I'm happy to sign.

Josh Griffin has signed a two-year contract extension with the Black & Whites keeping him at the club until at least the end of 2021! ✍️



Read ➡️ https://t.co/Wyekn5o4Jy pic.twitter.com/J2iBRv9cPI — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) July 10, 2018

"It's nice to see the club show faith in me and that they want to keep me here on a long-term basis. We're building a good culture here, and that can be seen by all the players who are extending their contracts.

"We're a close-knit group, and for everyone to be sticking around together is massive for what we're aiming to achieve."

2:18 Highlights from the John Smith's Stadium where the Giants recorded a win over Hull FC Highlights from the John Smith's Stadium where the Giants recorded a win over Hull FC

Radford explained that with other clubs showing an interest in Griffin, the club moved quickly to ensure he was tied down to a long-term deal.

"Interest from other clubs is what kick-started the talks so we wanted to show how much faith and trust we have in him to make sure he knew he's a big part of what we want to achieve moving forward," said Radford.

"He was our most consistent performer before he got injured so I hope he can hit the ground running again when he returns."