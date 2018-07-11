London Broncos sign French hooker Eloi Pelissier from FC Lezignan

Eloi Pelissier in action for France during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup

London Broncos have signed French Test hooker Eloi Pelissier on a short-term contract.

The 27-year-old, who played for France in the 2017 World Cup, made 142 appearances in Super League for Catalans Dragons from 2011-16 but has been playing in the French Championship for Lezignan after leaving Leigh at the end of last season.

Broncos coach Danny Ward is hoping the experience of Pelissier will help them force their way back into the top four of the Betfred Championship in time for the Super 8 Qualifiers.

Ward said: "We are delighted to have Eloi joining us at the Broncos heading into the final third of the season.

"He has a lot of Super League experience in England and we hope he will bring a lot of qualities to the group."