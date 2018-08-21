Jake Webster to join Bradford Bulls from Castleford Tigers

Jake Webster played in the Super League Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos

Bradford Bulls have announced the signing of former New Zealand centre Jake Webster from Castleford Tigers.

The 34-year-old will end a six-year stay with the Tigers at the end of the season and link up with the promotion-chasing League 1 club on a two-year deal.

Webster has experience of playing in the NRL with Melbourne Storm and the Gold Coast Titans in Australia, scoring 32 tries in 128 appearances before coming to the UK to join Hull KR then the Tigers.

He has made over 250 appearances in England and scored four tries against Wakefield Trinity as the Tigers clinched the 2017 League Leaders' Shield.

Bradford coach John Kear said: "I'm really pleased to secure this deal. I have always admired Jake. He is a player that is a huge threat to any defensive line and sets a good example as a professional and leader.

"We know what is required and expected of players in the Bradford Bulls shirt and with the support of our fans we are able to build and add to a squad that I know will stand us in good stead for the campaigns ahead."