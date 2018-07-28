Suaia Mutagi to join Huddersfield Giants for Super 8s

Suaia Matagi could make his Huddersfield debut in the Super 8s

Huddersfield Giants have announced their new signing, Samoan international Suaia Matagi, will arrive at the club in time for the Super 8s.

The Giants finished the regular season in fifth place after winning nine of their last 10 Super League matches and will be boosted by the presence of the experienced 30-year-old prop.

Huddersfield announced the signing of the Parramatta front-row forward for the 2019 season earlier this month but have now completed negotiations to get him over to England next week.

Giants coach Simon Woolford says the player has already received his visa and has his flight booked.

"We have worked quietly away from the media spotlight to enable Suaia to come now and help us in the final games and I'm excited that he'll be here soon," Woolford said.

"I have spoken before about his qualities and to be able to add a player of his stature at this stage of the year should give everyone a huge boost.

Huddersfield Giants' Head coach Simon Woolford is a former professional Australian rugby league player

"He was my first signing for Huddersfield and it's a mark of him as a man and shows his determination to help us that, as soon as his visa landed, he wanted to get here, meet his new playing group and help us get some wins."

Matagi has previously played for New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters, Penrith Panthers and Parramatta.

He has made seven appearances for Samoa, scoring two tries.

The Super 8s fixtures will be announced on Wednesday.