Wigan Warriors sign prop-forward Joe Bullock from Barrow

Joe Bullock has joined Wigan from Barrow

Wigan Warriors have signed Barrow prop-forward Joe Bullock for the 2019 season on a three-year deal.

The 25-year old front rower, who has been in superb form for the Raiders in the Championship, will join Wigan at the end of the current season.

Bullock, who started his career as an outside back in the Wigan Academy before moving to Leigh Centurions, has excelled at Barrow Raiders where he was nominated for the League One Player of the Year in 2017.

Wigan executive director, Kris Radlinski said: "Joe is an explosive, hard-running front-row forward who has developed and proven himself in the Championship.

"He's played in the lower leagues - which is always a great apprenticeship for a prop forward - so we think he'll bring an edge and physicality to our front-row options next season.

"He's had another impressive season for Barrow, so we firmly believe that he is ready to take the step-up to Super League level and we're excited to offer him the opportunity to do so.

Bullock added: "I'm really excited to be joining Wigan Warriors. I'm looking forward to getting stuck into training with the rest of the squad and seeing what the future will bring at this amazing club."