Catalan Dragons forward Louis Anderson set to retire

Louis Anderson won the Challenge Cup three times, most recently with Catalan Dragons

Catalans Dragons forward Louis Anderson has announced he will retire at the end of the Super League season.

The 33-year-old has spent the last 11 seasons in Britain's top flight and became the third overseas player to make over 100 appearances for the Dragons.

The former New Zealand international first came to Super League with Warrington in 2008 before spending the last seven years with the French outfit.

Anderson, who won the Challenge Cup twice during his four years at the Wolves, helped Catalans win their first major trophy last month when they defeated his former club 20-14 to become the first non-English team to win the competition.

Anderson told the club's official website: "After 15 years, the time has come to chase something different. I am so grateful to have worn this jersey for the last seven years. What an amazing journey. Thank you."

Dragons head coach Steve McNamara added: "Louis has been a fantastic servant not only for the Catalans Dragons but also the whole of rugby league. He is highly respected by everyone within the game.

"His decision to retire after a glittering career will leave a big void to fill within our team. He has contributed enormously in the development of our club and we wish Louis well in the next stage of his career."