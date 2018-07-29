Championship round-up: Halifax, Broncos, Toronto & Toulouse in Qualifiers

Richard Marshall's Halifax have earned a shot at promotion to Super League for the third time in four years

Halifax defy odds, Wolfpack wilt but progress, Toulouse take out Dewsbury and Broncos hammer Barrow.

The top four sides to progress to the Championship Qualifiers have now been determined with the round-robin journey to secure promotion beginning on the weekend of August 11 and 12.

Here's how the quartet was determined:

Halifax 38-6 Rochdale

Part-timers Halifax secured their place in the Super 8s Qualifiers and with it a shot at Super League for the third time in four years after a comprehensive victory over relegation-threatened Rochdale.

In the final round of the Betfred Championship regular season at the Shay, Halifax secured a top-four finish for Richard Marshall, despite having the lowest budget of all the clubs in the top half of the table.

Barrow 6-72 London Broncos

London Broncos also needed a victory in their final game to secure their place in the Qualifiers and they did so in style with a 72-6 win over Barrow at Craven Park.

That result sees them finish second at the expense of Toulouse and earn an extra home game.

London Broncos needed victory in their final game to secure a place in the Qualifiers

Toronto Wolfpack 12-30 Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone Rovers had made a little bit of history on Saturday when they defeated Toronto Wolfpack on Canadian soil. Fourteen points from the boot of captain Ian Hardman helped secure the victory after they went in leading 16-6 at the break.

However, the joy of that victory was short lived with Sunday's results shunting Rovers one place outside the top four, into fifth position.

Toulouse 44-18 Dewsbury

A hat-trick from Chris Centrone, along with tries for Mark Kheiralla, Sébastien Planas, Maxime Puech, Anthony Marion and Paul Marcon saw Toulouse to a comfortable 44-18 victory over the Rams in France.

Two tries from James Glover and one from Aaron Brown weren't enough to take anything from the game for Dewsbury with Mark Kheirallah converting six for a personal haul of 18 points.

In the weekend's other matches, Leigh - relegated from Super League last year - came sixth despite finishing the campaign with a 34-10 win over Sheffield Eagles, while Bately beat Swinton 40-18.

Toulouse scored a comprehensive win over Dewsbury

In the final standings, Toronto finished the regular season eight points clear and along with London, Toulouse and Halifax will now play a series of round-robin matches against the bottom four Super League clubs - Leeds, Hull KR, Salford and Widnes - to determine promotion and relegation.

The top three from the Qualifiers will play Super League next year, while the fourth and fifth-placed clubs will battle it out in the Million-Pound Game for the one remaining spot and the bottom three will play in the Championship in 2019.

The fixtures - to be published on Wednesday - see the first round of matches scheduled for the weekend of August 11-12.