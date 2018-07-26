Castleford sign Peter Mata’utia from Leigh on three-year deal

Peter Mata'utia has joined Castleford from Leigh

Castleford Tigers have signed Peter Mata’utia from Leigh on a three-year deal.

Mata'utia has joined Castleford immediately on loan until the end of the season, and will be in contention to make his debut away at the Widnes Vikings on Sunday.

If Castleford coach Daryl Powell gives Mata'utia minutes on Sunday, then he will come up against his former Leigh captain Harrison Hansen.

📢 BREAKING SQUAD NEWS | Castleford Tigers have landed @PeteMatautia on a 3 year deal!!!



The full back starts training today and could feature in Sunday's match at @WidnesRL



Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/WgAt5HIQ2S pic.twitter.com/gHgaqWSH9L — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) July 26, 2018

Mata'utia, 27, was one of the stars for Samoa in the 2017 World Cup and has previously made more than 70 appearances in the NRL with Newcastle and St George Illawarra before joining Leigh, for whom he scored nine tries in 20 appearances this year.

Castleford coach Daryl Powell said: "I would like to welcome Peter to our club. He is a player we have been watching all season.

"He is a quality outside back who can play in different positions, but we have signed him primarily as a full-back.

"I am delighted with this signing and I look forward to seeing his impact on the group and the team in this season and throughout his contract.

"I have heard nothing but positive things about Peter and I'm confident he will be an outstanding acquisition for the Tigers."

Mata'utia becomes the Tigers' second full-back recruit in the last two months following the arrival of Quentin Laulu-Togagae.

3:28 All the tries in Huddersfield's 32-18 comeback win over Castleford All the tries in Huddersfield's 32-18 comeback win over Castleford

"I can't wait to start training with my new team-mates," he said.

"Castleford as a club excites me and I can't wait to get playing with this team.

"Everyone I have spoken to raves about this club, about the coaching environment and the passionate fans, and I'm just really excited to pull on a Castleford shirt and experience my first game here."