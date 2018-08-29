Luke Gale out to impress on Castleford injury comeback

Luke Gale wants to make up for the disappointment of being out for so long

Castleford's England half-back Luke Gale will be out to make a difference when he makes his comeback from a broken kneecap against Challenge Cup winners Catalans Dragons.

The 2017 Man of Steel has been sidelined since Easter but will go straight into the Tigers side for Saturday's game at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle after completing a longer-than-expected recovery.

"It's been a long road to recovery," Gale said. "I was out for 12 weeks with an ankle injury when I was at Bradford but this has felt like 12 years.

"I'm feeling refreshed and physically good. My lungs might be the first thing that gives way because I've not done much running but I'm excited.

Jake Trueman has been standing in as scrum-half for Luke Gale

"When you've been on the sideline, you want to make a difference. You kind of want to show it to your team-mates and to yourself to make up for the disappointment of being out so long."

Gale makes his return to a Castleford side well positioned for a second successive appearance at Old Trafford and he paid tribute to the work of his deputy Jake Trueman, who has played scrum-half for the last 13 matches in his absence.

"Truey has been outstanding," Gale said. "He's like an old head on young shoulders.

"He's just a natural player, a bit of a freak really, he does things in training that I can only dream of, to be honest. He's a massive talent.

"I don't quite think he's got the recognition, to do what he's been doing at 19 is outstanding. I'm looking forward to working with him."

Castleford head coach Daryl Powell says competition for places is strong

Castleford coach Daryl Powell has confirmed that Gale will partner Trueman in the halves in the absence of Jamie Ellis, who has a back problem, while another half-back, Ben Roberts, will also return on Saturday - most likely from the bench - after being out for four months with hamstring and knee injuries.

"They'll both be in the squad," Powell said. "They've both trained the last couple of weeks and they looked sharp today.

"We've got an edge about us. It's good to have a couple of really good players back. Competition for places is as good as it's been for a long time."

Castleford, who are just three points behind second-placed Wigan with five rounds of the Super 8s left to play before the semi-finals, are expected to win handsomely against a Catalans side still on a high from their Wembley triumph, but Gale insists there will not be complacency.

"We're not taking them lightly," he said. "We're going to put a full-strength team out and go after them."