Challenge Cup final key battles between Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves

Stefan Ratchford will be a major threat for Warrington at Wembley

There are a number of key battles which could help determine the outcome of an intriguingly-balanced Challenge Cup final.

Here are three head-to-head clashes which could prove decisive in Saturday's clash between Warrington and Catalans Dragons at Wembley.

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington) v Tony Gigot (Catalans)

Ratchford is in the form of his life and thoroughly deserved to land the full-back spot for England in Denver. He has not only been a model of consistency as the last line of defence for the Wolves in 2018, he has been arguably their most potent attacking threat.

Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC Live on

Gigot was sorely missed by both the Catalans and the French national side as he served a doping ban towards the end of last season and his return to the Dragons team in round four provided a much-needed fillip. Like Ratchford, he has the ability to create from the back, providing an extra point of attack.

Daryl Clark (Warrington) v Michael McIlorum (Catalans)

Clark was showing signs of recapturing his 2014 Man of Steel form for Castleford in the first half of the season and was desperately unlucky to miss out on an England recall, with Wayne Bennett opting to take just one hooker to Denver.

The Catalans will have to watch his speed out of dummy half and it is little wonder St Helens stalwart Jon Wilkin is tipping him for the Lance Todd Trophy.

Michael McIlorum's form has helped turn around Catalans' season

McIlorum is more likely to catch the eye with his bone-crunching tackles but he is the glue that holds the Catalans together and has been a catalyst for their turnaround in fortunes in the second half of the season.

The former Wigan hooker is a proven big-time player and his experience could prove invaluable to the vast majority of his team-mates who will be getting their first taste of Wembley.

Chris Hill (Warrington) v Remi Casty (Catalans)

Hill is exceptionally dependable leading by example with his energy, enthusiasm and insatiable appetite for work. Strong in defence, he will carry the ball forward all day in the drive to leave nothing on the field.

Warrington's Chris Hill competes during their semi-final win over Leeds

Like a fine French wine, Casty is actually improving with age. He was on the bench when the Catalans reached Wembley in 2007 and 11 years on has been going around the youngsters in his team telling them what to expect from their first experience of Wembley.

A typical warhorse who also likes to play a bit of football if the opportunity arises.