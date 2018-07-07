St Helens power past basement side Widnes Vikings

1:26 Saints' Adam Swift bagged a hat-trick of tries against strugglers Widnes Saints' Adam Swift bagged a hat-trick of tries against strugglers Widnes

Winger Adam Swift scored a hat-trick as Super League leaders St Helens eased past bottom club Widnes 36-6 at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Saints were missing Super League's top tryscorer Ben Barba and Tommy Makinson despite them being named in the original 19-man squad earlier in the week.

But they still had too much class for their near neighbours, building a 20-0 lead by half-time on their way to an 11th successive win in all competitions.

As for Widnes, this 13th successive league defeat means they are in grave danger of finishing bottom of Super League for a second successive season.

A brilliant 30-metre break through the middle of the Widnes defence by hooker James Roby created Saints' first try after seven minutes. He spun away from the chasing cover before passing to Zeb Taia who finished off from 10 metres and Danny Richardson added the conversion.

Saints added their second try moments later when the hugely impressive Jonny Lomax broke dangerously from halfway before sending the ball to the left flank where Mark Percival was able to touch down in the corner. Richardson could not add the goal.

Some scintillating attacking play from Saints scrum-half Richardson created Saints' third try; he took on the Widnes defensive line before sending out the pass to Swift who finished acrobatically in the corner. There was no conversion from Richardson but Saints were firmly in control, leading 14-0 after 25 minutes.

The home side continued to dominate possession but they had to wait until just before half-time to add another try. Luke Douglas popped up a pass in the tackle for Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook to charge onto and he scored by the posts. Richardson's goal made it 20-0 to Saints.

Widnes, who are yet to win under interim coach Francis Cummins, got on the scoreboard just four minutes after the restart as Danny Craven barged over from close range and Krisnan Inu added the conversion.

But this proved a minor setback for Saints who responded quickly when Theo Fages touched down after another break by the impressive Lomax and Richardson's goal made it 26-6.

With 20 minutes remaining, slick passing along the line afforded Swift just enough space to reach over and score in the corner. Richardson was again unable to add the extras.

Swift wrapped up his hat-trick with three minutes remaining as he finished off a slick passing move to score in the corner and Richardson kicked the goal off the touchline.