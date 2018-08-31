Toronto Wolfpack v London Broncos: Toronto aim to break run of back-to-back home defeats

Toronto Wolfpack and London Broncos both won on home soil in their two previous meetings

Toronto Wolfpack host London Broncos in a pivotal Super 8s Qualifiers clash which sees the top two sides of the regular Betfred Championship season meet on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Table-topping Toronto come into the match after back-to-back defeats on home soil but narrowly remain in an automatic promotion spot - on points difference -with London, Hull KR and Toulouse also on two competition points.

Broncos stunned Widnes Vikings on the road in their opening game of the Super 8s before scoring 32 points against 2017 Super League champions Leeds Rhinos.

London are an extremely dangerous side with the ball and they are playing with a lot of confidence at the moment. Toronto Wolfpack assistant coach Simon Finnigan

The sides have secured one win apiece from their two meetings this term, with both enjoying dominant victories on their home patch.

Wolfpack assistant coach Simon Finnigan says his squad have to pay particular attention to the Broncos' attacking threat.

"London are an extremely dangerous side with the ball and they are playing with a lot of confidence at the moment," he said.

Toronto Wolfpack and London Broncos' form so far in Super 8s Toronto beat Halifax 14-0 lost to Hull KR 28-22 London Broncos beat Widnes Vikings 21-20 lost to Leeds Rhinos 48-32

"They have quality attacking players right across the park so we'll have to be extremely good defensively to get the win."

After impressing on his club debut, outside-back Mason Caton-Brown, who joined from Wakefield Trinity, is expected to feature again, while Matty Russell could return from injury.

Finnigan said: "I think Mason did well last week. He only joined us two weeks ago and with the dynamic of us being away from home, and factors like that, I think he handled himself very well which is a pleasing thing for him and for us as a group.

"Matty Russell and Blake Wallace are making good progress with their concussion protocols so we're hopeful they'll both be available, and we've got a relatively fit squad to choose from."

Broncos, who re-signed Kieran Dixon and Eddie Battye on Friday, will be the first Championship team to make a second visit to the Lamport Stadium.

Toronto Wolfpack 19-man squad to follow

London Broncos 19-man squad: Eddie Battye, Michael Channing, James Cunningham, Matt Davis, Kieran Dixon, Ben Evans, Matty Gee, Daniel Harrison, Ben Hellewell, Daniel Hindmarsh, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Will Lovell, Eloi Pelissier, Jay Pitts, Jarrod Sammut, Tom Spencer, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams

