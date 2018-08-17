Super 8s Qualifiers preview: Toulouse v Halifax

Will Halifax coach Richard Marshall inspire a return to winning ways?

Toulouse and Halifax will both be looking to bounce back after suffering defeats in the opening round of the Super 8s Qualifiers.

Halifax enter the game at the Stade Ernest Argeles having suffered a 14-0 defeat to Toronto last weekend while their French hosts were overpowered 48-22 by Leeds.

Toulouse have reason for confidence having won three of their last five meetings but Halifax tasted victory at the same venue last year and they also claimed a 19-14 home victory when the sides met in the Championship last month.

Halifax coach Richard Marshall welcomes Simon Grix back into his 19-man squad with the second row having recovered from a knee injury.

📺 Head coach Richard Marshall talks to FaxTV ahead of this weekend's trip to Toulouse in the Super 8s Qualifiers.



Watch here: https://t.co/3iU74GzBxX#UpTheFax — Halifax RLFC (@Halifax_RLFC) August 16, 2018

Adam Tangata remains sidelined with a knee injury while Ed Barber is also out due to an injury picked up against Toronto, which may rule him out for the season. Harry Kidd is also a long-term absentee.

Dan Fleming and Brandon Douglas return to the squad while new loan signing Liam Cooper features in the squad for the first time since his move from St Helens.

"We've got loads of spirit, we've got loads of fight and I think we'll improve as a result of that performance," said Marshall, reflecting on the defeat at the hands of Toronto.

His side face a trip across the Channel that will impact on their usual training plan but Marshall insists it is business as usual.

"We'll approach this game like every other game, our preparation will be outstanding.

"Some of the lads that are working have got to take a day off on Friday and maybe Monday but that is one of the challenges you have to overcome being the only part-time team playing in a Super League-quality competition.

"We're always going to be up against it, but we quite like that, we don't like to do things too easy."

Will Toulouse's Constantine Mika have reason to celebrate at the Stade Ernest Argeles?

Sylvain Houles makes two changes to his Toulouse squad for their second Super 8s Qualifiers outing.

Eddy Pettybourne sustained a foot injury against Leeds last weekend and his place is taken by Arthur Romano.

The 20-year-old, on loan from Catalans Dragons until the end of the season, is set to make his debut for Houles' side. Elsewhere in the squad, Sébastien Planas comes in and takes the place of Tony Maurel.

Toulouse will be looking for a full 80-minute performance and seeking to replicate the strong first-half that they delivered against Leeds before the Super League team raced away from them.

Toulouse 19-man squad: Bastien Ader, William Barthau, Charles Bouzinac, Clement Boyer, Joe Bretherton, Bastien Canet, Chris Centrone, Johnathon Ford, Tyla Hepi, Mark Kheirallah, Paul Marcon, Anthony Marion, Constantine Mika, Sebastien Planas, Maxime Puech, Sam Rapira, Stanislas Robin, Arthur Romano, Paul Seguier.

Halifax 19-man squad: Jordan Baldwinson, Chester Butler, Liam Cooper, Brandon Douglas, Jacob Fairbank, Dan Fleming, Shane Grady, Simon Grix, Ben Heaton, Ben Johnson, Ben Kaye, Bandon Moore, Elliot Morris, Kieren Moss, Scott Murrell, James Saltonstall, Will Sharp, Steve Tyrer, James Woodburn-Hall.