Sat 18th August

Super League - Qualifiers

  • Toulouse vs Halifax RLFC
  • 7:00pm Saturday 18th August
  • Stade Ernest Argeles  
FT

Toulouse 28

Tries: Centrone (13,33), Marcon (37), Robin (59), Marion (66)
Conversions: Kheirallah (14,39,60,68)

Halifax 6

Tries: Fleming (74)
Conversions: Tyrer (75)

Report

Toulouse Olympique 28-6 Halifax: French club too strong in Qualifiers success

Last Updated: 18/08/18 10:42pm

Anthony Marion was among the try scorers as Toulouse overcame Halifax in the Super League Qualifiers on Saturday
Toulouse Olympique proved too strong for Halifax in their Super League Qualifiers clash in France on Saturday, securing a comfortable 28-6 victory.

The victory comes off the back of an opening Qualifiers defeat at the Leeds Rhinos for Toulouse, while the result consigned Halifax to two losses from two in the Qualifiers so far following their loss at home to Toronto last week.

First-half tries from Paul Marcon and Italy international Chris Centrone (twice) saw Toulouse go in at the break with a commanding 16-0 lead.

The second half proved much of the same story as Stan Robin and Anthony Marion registered further tries for Toulouse.

Halifax did score a try of their own late on in the match when Dan Fleming intercepted a Mark Kheirallah pass to score, with Shane Grady converting.

Toulouse next entertain struggling Super League outfit Widnes Vikings at the Stade Ernest-Argeles on Saturday September 1 - with the Vikings having lost both their Qualifiers games so far to London Broncos and Salford Red Devils.

Halifax next play host to Salford at The MBI Shay on Sunday September 2, aware if they are to have any realistic chance of competing for a Super League place, they must pick up victory.

Earlier on Saturday in the Super League Qualifiers, Salford had seen off Widnes 32-6 at the AJ Bell Stadium, while Hull KR picked up a 28-22 success over Toronto at the Lamport Stadium in Canada.

