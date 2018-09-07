Super League Super 8s: Wigan beat Wakefield to turn heat up on Saints

1:51 Highlights: Wigan Warriors 25-10 Wakefield Trinity Highlights: Wigan Warriors 25-10 Wakefield Trinity

Wigan made it five Super League wins in succession with a scrappy 25-10 Super 8s victory over Wakefield.

The Warriors looked in full control in the first half with Oliver Gildart and Sam Powell putting them 10-0 in front.

But a length-of-the-field interception try from Tom Johnstone saw Wakefield claw their way back into the match as they trailed 11-6 at the break.

Trinity, who had two men sent to the sin bin over the 80 minutes, trailed by just three points heading into the final quarter thanks to Bill Tupou's effort.

But it was Wigan who finished the strongest with Morgan Escare and Joe Greenwood grabbing late tries.

Wigan took just 82 seconds to get on the scoreboard, Thomas Leuluai and George Williams combining before Sam Tomkins sent out a long ball for Gildart to collect and touch down acrobatically in the corner.

Wakefield had a couple of chances themselves in the opening 15 minutes with Tyler Randell and James Batchelor thwarted by Greenwood and Dan Sarginson respectively.

Since their opening score, Wigan had not got close to the Wakefield line. That changed in the 19th minute when back-to-back penalties saw them march upfield before Powell forced his way over from close range.

Wigan did not have many try-scoring opportunities in the first half, but they were working hard in defence with Wakefield throwing everything at the Warriors.

A bizarre 60 seconds saw Wakefield reduced to 12 men before getting back into the game with a try against the run of play in the 34th minute.

Matty Ashurst was sent to the sin bin for a crusher tackle on Gabe Hamlin before Johnstone picked out a Leuluai pass before racing clear to score. Ryan Hampshire converted to reduce the gap to four points.

The Warriors had the final say in the first half with Tomkins opting to drop a goal on the hooter to extend their lead to 11-6 at the break.

Things got a bit heated at the start of the second half with Chris Annakin penalised twice for high tackles - the second on Hamlin was under the posts and Tomkins took the opportunity to extend Wigan's lead with two more points.

Wakefield again fought their way back into the contest and trailed by just three points heading into the final 20 minutes when Tupou used his strength to go over in the corner.

That score seemed to wake Wigan up and they launched attack after attack on the Wakefield line but to no avail.

The hosts received another advantage in the 63rd minute when Scott Grix was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous lift on Greenwood.

Wigan finally put the game to bed in the 68th minute when Williams opted to kick to the corner and Escare showed the Wakefield cover a clean pair of heels before grounding the ball.

Wakefield were not going down without a fight with Johnstone causing problems, but not for the first time it was their handling that let them down and Wigan made sure with Greenwood getting the final try for the Warriors.