Crusaders v Sharks: Visitors have to make history against favourites

The Crusaders are hot favourites to win a record-extending ninth title this year after comfortably ending the regular season 12 points clear at the top of the table.

The star-studded outfit are on a 12-match winning streak and have won 17 of their last 21 games against the Sharks, who finished eighth on the ladder.

No South African team has ever won a finals match in New Zealand in 12 attempts - can the team from Durban buck that trend?

Dangermen

The stars are stacked in the favour of Saturday's hosts; winger George Bridge has 14 tries for the season, one less than competition leader Taqele Naiyaravoro of the Waratahs. But it's in the pack where their real pedigree is on show.

Loosehead prop Tim Perry and flanker Jordan Taufua are the only two of the forwards not to be capped by the All Blacks, with Sam Whitelock and Kieran Read providing over 200 international caps between them.

The Sharks' No 10 Robert du Preez has scored the most points of anyone in Super Rugby this season, while Beast Mtawarira recently celebrated his 100th cap for the Springboks. Out wide there is the recently capped Lukhanyo Am, and up-and-coming full-back Curwin Bosch, so the Sharks do have talent in their ranks, but they will all need to fire in order to claim a result in Christchurch.

Robert du Preez of the Sharks has scored 210 points so far this season

Key battle

Jean-Luc du Preez is out injured at the moment, so the burden of providing the Sharks' grunt up front falls on twin brother Daniel. The No 8, who is also the younger brother of Sharks fly-half Robert du Preez, comes up against Read in what will be a big tussle for momentum in the forwards.

Kieran Read v Dan du Preez will be the key battle in Christchurch

Read has only recently returned from injury, but has two World Cups under his belt and led his team to last year's Super Rugby title, so he's got the experience, while the 22-year-old Du Preez will be fresh and ready to stamp his mark on the game.

What's been said

Jack Goodhue said the Crusaders are wary of an opponent they have not met for more than two years due to a scheduling quirk in the competition.

Crusaders centre Jack Goodhue says the Sharks are an unknown quantity

"When you consider we play the Highlanders about five times a year, we get to know them pretty well but the Sharks are a bit of a mystery," Goodhue said.

"We'll just talk to the coaches... to prepare well. But they are in the same boat as us, we're unfamiliar to them."

Form

The fact that the Crusaders are ranked first in Super Rugby and the Sharks are eighth gives a good indication of the differing form between the teams.

The Crusaders have won all but two games this season

The Crusaders have only lost three games in the past two seasons, two of those losses coming this year, and all of them away from home. In short, they're in good form at home and have been so for years rather than weeks.

The Sharks, on the other hand, have lost more than they've won this year, victories over the Highlanders and the Blues punctuated by humblings at the hands of the Bulls and the Rebels. The Sharks would need to overturn form as well as history to stun the eight-time champions on their home turf.

Teams

Crusaders: 15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 1 Tim Perry, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 6 Jordan Taufua, 7 Matt Todd, 8 Kieran Read.

Replacements: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 1 Beast Mtawarira, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 3 Thomas du Toit, 4 Tyler Paul, 5 Ruan Botha (C), 6 Philip van der Walt, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 8 Daniel du Preez.

Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Makazole Mapimpi.