Who makes your combined Tri-Nations/Rugby Championship team of all time?

We have seen Sean Fitzpatrick, Michael Lynagh, Thinus Delport and Marcelo Bosch pick their greatest XVs. Now it's your turn to pick a combined one...

We have pulled together all 60 players chosen by Fitzpatrick, Lynagh, Delport and Bosch into a vote for you to choose a combined super XV from the Tri-Nations and Rugby Championship era.

Jonah Lomu or Bryan Habana? Tim Horan or Ma'a Nonu? Schalk Burger, Richie McCaw or George Smith?! Agustin Pichot, Aaron Smith, George Gregan or Fourie du Preez?! You decide below!

And now that you've voted for each individual position, you can name them together with our Team Selector below and share your picks online...

