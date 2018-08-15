Jack Goodhue starts for All Blacks but Richie Mo'unga misses out

Jack Goodhue partners Crusaders team-mate Ryan Crotty in midfield

Jack Goodhue starts at outside centre for New Zealand in Saturday's Rugby Championship opener against Australia, but Crusaders team-mate Richie Mo'unga failed to make their match-day squad.

Goodhue, 23, has been rewarded for his good form with the Crusaders as they retained their Super Rugby title and will partner Ryan Crotty in the midfield.

But their club-mate Mo'unga misses out as Beauden Barrett is named at fly-half and Damian McKenzie provides cover on the bench.

Kieran Read returns to captain the side after missing the June series against France due to injury, while Sam Whitelock will become the eighth All Black - and first lock - to win 100 caps.

0:43 New Zealand assistant coach Ian Foster is looking forward to seeing his side tested in Sydney New Zealand assistant coach Ian Foster is looking forward to seeing his side tested in Sydney

"He's been an outstanding contributor to this team for a long time, both on and off the field," said New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen.

"To play one Test for the All Blacks is an achievement in itself but to be good enough to be selected and play 100 Tests is a remarkable feat.

"In doing so, he will join what is a small group of very special All Blacks."

Sam Whitelock will win his 100th cap

Australia have not won the Bledisloe Cup since 2002 but were victorious when the nations last met in October, and Hansen expects another "classic encounter" in Sydney.

"We know that we have to earn the right to perform by preparing well and taking each moment that arises, and that mindset has been reflected in our preparation this week, which has been very good," he said.

"The Bledisloe means a lot to this team and we have the opportunity to show just how much on Saturday night.

"As far as we're concerned, neither team currently has possession of the cup and if we want it, we've got to front up and take it."

Richie Mo'unga failed to make the match-day squad

New Zealand: 15 Ben Smith, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Sam Whitelock, 6 Liam Squire, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Kieran Read (c).

Replacements: 16 Nathan Harris, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Ofa Tuungafasi, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.